Ireland vs Italy Six Nations 2024: Team Changes, Debuts & Match Preview (2026)

The upcoming Six Nations clash between Ireland and Italy has sparked intrigue, with Ireland making a bold move to shake up their team. A desperate attempt to bounce back?

After a disappointing loss to France in their opening match, Ireland have opted for a significant overhaul, making six changes to their lineup. This move is a clear indication of their determination to turn things around. But here's where it gets interesting: Italy, fresh off a victory over Scotland, have chosen to keep their winning formula, making only one change due to circumstances beyond their control.

Ireland's changes include introducing Robert Baloucoune and Cormac Izuchukwu, who will make their tournament debuts on the wing and back row, respectively. Jack Conan steps into the No.8 role, and James Ryan, a standout performer off the bench in the previous game, earns a starting spot at lock. The halfback position sees a swap with Craig Casey taking over from Jamison Gibson-Park. In a tactical shift, captain Caelan Doris moves to openside flanker, a position that could influence the game's dynamics.

Irish coach Andy Farrell expressed optimism: "The team responded positively in training, and we're focused on building momentum for the weekend."

Italy, on the other hand, have made a straightforward adjustment with Leonardo Marin moving to centre to fill the gap left by Juan Ignacio Brex, who is unavailable due to family commitments. Lorenzo Pani steps up to fill the vacant fullback position.

Is Ireland's strategy a sign of strength or desperation? Will Italy's consistency pay off, or is change the only way to improve? The stage is set for a captivating encounter, and the rugby world eagerly awaits the outcome. What do you think about these team selections? Share your predictions and opinions in the comments below!