Ireland vs Italy 2026 Six Nations: Ulster Duo Starts, Sam Prendergast Retained | Rugby Analysis (2026)

Get ready for an exciting rugby showdown as Ireland takes on Italy in the 2026 Six Nations! With a potential squad shake-up, this match promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

A Strategic Squad Rotation

Andy Farrell, the mastermind behind Ireland's rugby strategy, is planning to make some bold moves for this crucial encounter. Given the tight schedule with three games in quick succession, including a challenging trip to Twickenham, it's no surprise that Farrell is considering rotating his squad.

Ulster's Rising Stars

Rumors are abuzz about the potential inclusion of two Ulster players, Cormac Izuchukwu and Robert Baloucoune, in the starting lineup. Izuchukwu, a 26-year-old with a unique cultural background, made his debut for Ireland in 2024 and could be set for his Six Nations debut against Italy. Baloucoune, a speedy finisher, has been in top form for Ulster this season and is expected to replace Tommy O'Brien on the right wing.

A Balanced Backline

Stuart McCloskey, one of Ireland's standout players in the recent defeat against France, is likely to continue his partnership with Garry Ringrose in the midfield. With several key players sidelined, including Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki, this partnership becomes even more crucial.

A Controversial Call?

But here's where it gets controversial... Jamison Gibson-Park's performance in Paris might have raised some eyebrows, but it seems Craig Casey is set to get the nod for this game. Despite the usual discussions around Sam Prendergast, he is likely to retain his place.

Front Row Shuffle

Up front, the changes are limited due to injuries among the props. Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher could rotate, but the front row might remain unchanged, with Tadhg Furlong's calf injury a factor.

A Surprising Switch

In a surprising move, Tom O'Toole, usually a tighthead prop, is reportedly being asked to cover loosehead instead of Michael Milne. This shift highlights the depth and versatility needed in a competitive tournament like the Six Nations.

Restoring the Leaders

James Ryan, known for his intense physicality, is likely to be restored at lock, with Tadhg Beirne possibly named on the bench or rested. Alongside Izuchukwu, Jack Conan is in line for a return, which could see captain Caelan Doris shift to openside.

Debut on the Horizon?

And this is the part most people miss... there's a strong possibility of a debutant on the bench! Edwin Edogbo or Bryn Ward could make their international debut, with Edogbo looking more likely given his original squad selection.

Italy's Lineup

Gonzalo Quesada will announce Italy's selection, with Juan Ignacio Brex ruled out due to injury. However, Ange Capuozzo and Stephen Varney are back in action, adding to Italy's firepower.

Ireland's Possible Starting XV

Osborne; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Lowe; S Prendergast, Casey; Loughman, Sheehan, Clarkson; McCarthy, Ryan; Izuchukwu, Doris (capt), Conan.

Replacements: Kelleher, O'Toole, Furlong, Edogbo, Beirne, Timoney, Gibson-Park, Crowley.

So, rugby fans, what do you think of these potential lineup changes? Will Ireland's strategic rotations pay off? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments!