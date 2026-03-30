Ireland U20 stun England at The Rec | Six Nations U20 Highlights & Analysis (2026)

An Upset of Epic Proportions! Ireland's U20 rugby team has just pulled off a stunning victory against England in the Six Nations, leaving fans in awe and the pundits scrambling.

This wasn't just any win; it was a masterclass in resilience and tactical brilliance. Arriving in Bath as the underdogs, Andrew Browne's squad defied expectations, turning a 14-7 half-time deficit into a 31-21 triumph in Round Three of the U20 Six Nations. This result is a massive statement, showcasing not only their attacking prowess but also their incredible finishing ability. Leading the charge was the exceptional back row, with Josh Neill rightfully earning the man of the match award.

Ireland kicked off the scoring early, with Noah Byrne demonstrating his speed and agility by slicing through a disorganized English defense. Hooker Lee Fitzpatrick then sealed the deal with a close-range try, expertly converted by Tom Wood, putting Ireland up 7-0.

England, however, wasn't about to be outdone. They responded with some fluid play. Fullback James Pater's sharp run and skillful handling set up George Pearson for a well-taken try in the 23rd minute, with Finn Keylock adding the conversion. The momentum seemed to swing further in England's favor when No. 8 Connor Treacey powered over the line from short range on 32 minutes, again converted by Keylock, giving the home side a 14-7 lead at the break.

But here's where it gets controversial... The second half began with a completely different narrative, and it wasn't in England's favor at all. The highly-rated Josh Neill was the catalyst for Ireland's remarkable comeback. In the 51st minute, he burst through the English defense, scattering players before crashing over for a try. Wood's conversion brought the scores level.

Ireland's intensity only grew. On 59 minutes, Daniel Ryan finished off a beautifully orchestrated team move, with Noah Byrne once again playing a pivotal role. Wood's successful conversion put Ireland in the lead.

And this is the part most people miss... Byrne was simply everywhere! In the 68th minute, he launched another electrifying break that split England open. From the resulting crossfield kick, the fullback executed a moment of pure individual brilliance, touching down for a try. Wood's conversion extended Ireland's lead to 28-14.

England, showing true grit, refused to surrender. Nick Lilley managed to burrow over the try line in the 70th minute, and replacement Ollie Davies converted, narrowing the gap to just seven points. Ireland, however, demonstrated maturity in managing the final stages of the game. Charlie O’Shea, who came on in the latter part of the match, calmly slotted a crucial penalty in the 75th minute, providing Ireland with a much-needed cushion.

England pushed hard in the dying moments, bringing on fresh legs, but Ireland's defense stood firm. A late surge from Davies appeared to result in a last-gasp try for England, which would have secured them a bonus point. However, the referee, Morgan White, disallowed the score due to a forward pass in the build-up. Was this the right call, or did England deserve that consolation? What do you think?

In another exciting U20 Six Nations fixture, Wales U20 secured a 31-21 victory over Scotland U20 at Cardiff Arms Park.

What was your favorite moment from this incredible match? Let us know in the comments below!