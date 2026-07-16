Ireland Stuns Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League! 4-1 Comeback Win Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Ireland's hockey team has just delivered a stunning performance, showcasing their skills and determination in the FIH Hockey Pro League. In a thrilling match against Australia, the Irish women's team emerged victorious, leaving their opponents in the dust.

The score, a decisive 4-1, tells only part of the story. Ireland's journey to this victory was an inspiring one, filled with moments of sheer brilliance and unwavering resilience.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Despite being ranked sixth in the nine-team table, Ireland's performance against Australia was nothing short of exceptional. With goals from Ellen Curran, Katie Mullan, Sarah Hawkshaw, and Hannah McLoughlin, the team showcased their offensive prowess. And let's not forget Roisin Upton's defensive masterclass, earning her the Player of the Match award.

The match began with Australia taking an early lead, but Ireland's response was immediate and relentless. Katie Mullan's assist to Michelle Carey almost resulted in an equalizer, and the Irish continued to dominate possession.

In the second quarter, Ireland's persistence paid off. A perfect interchange led to a penalty corner, and Hannah McLoughlin's powerful slap shot, deflected by Ellen Curran, found the back of the net. This was followed by a clever move that saw Hawkshaw set up Mullan for a tap-in, taking advantage of Australia's two green cards.

And this is the part most people miss...

Ireland's ability to capitalize on their opponents' mistakes and create chances from seemingly nothing was a key factor in their success.

As the second half progressed, Ireland maintained their dominance. Another penalty corner resulted in a tap-in for Hawkshaw, and Mullan's delivery into the circle almost resulted in a fourth goal.

The Irish team's resilience was tested in the final minutes as Australia applied pressure, but Elizabeth Murphy's solid performance in goal kept the Hockeyroos at bay.

With a penalty corner awarded to Ireland in the dying minutes, Hannah McLoughlin sealed the deal, slapping the ball into the net to secure a well-deserved victory.

Now, Ireland's attention turns to the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifiers in Santiago, Chile. Drawn in Pool B, they will face Malaysia, Japan, and Canada in their quest for qualification.

Should Ireland advance, they could face a tough semi-final against Australia, Chile, France, or Switzerland.

So, what do you think? Is Ireland's victory a sign of their growing dominance in the hockey world? Or was it a one-off performance? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!