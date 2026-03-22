Ireland’s Minimum Wage Increase to €14.15 & Auto-Enrolment Pension Scheme Explained (2026)

Big changes are coming for Irish workers! Starting January 1st, a higher minimum wage and a new pension scheme will impact the paychecks of hundreds of thousands. Let's break down what this means for you.

The national minimum wage is set to rise by 65 cents, bringing it to €14.15 per hour. This increase of almost 5% translates to roughly €25 extra per week for many. For those working a standard 39-hour week, this means a minimum annual salary of €28,896.

But that's not all. Alongside the wage increase, the 'My Future Fund' auto-enrolment pension scheme kicks off. This means an estimated 750,000 workers will see deductions from their paychecks. This scheme applies automatically to those aged between 23 and 60 earning over €20,000 a year.

Here's how it works: Employees will initially contribute 1.5% of their gross salary, matched by their employers. The government will chip in an additional 0.5%. For someone earning the new minimum wage, this means about €8.28 per week going into their pension, with their employer contributing the same amount, and the government adding €2.76. Over a year, this worker would accumulate just over €1,000 in their pension fund.

For those earning the national average wage of around €50,000, the initial contribution would be about €15 per week, accumulating to roughly €1,820 annually. Contributions will gradually increase over the next decade, eventually reaching 6% from both the worker and employer, with the government contributing 2%. Workers can opt out of the scheme after six months, receiving a refund of their initial contributions.

And this is the part most people miss... The minimum wage increase directly affects over 200,000 people in Ireland, with a significant number being women, young workers, and those with disabilities. Many of these workers are employed in the retail, hospitality, and service sectors. But the impact goes further, influencing the pay of many others whose wages are linked to the national minimum wage, including young people.

But here's where it gets controversial... Trade unions and youth representatives have long called for the abolition of these 'sub-minimum' rates, but small business groups argue that these rates are necessary for less experienced workers. There have also been calls for changes to the rates paid to apprentices, who can currently be paid below the minimum wage regardless of age.

Adding to the debate, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has criticized the government's decision to delay the implementation of a living wage. They argue that this delay, from 2026 to 2029, will cost those on the minimum wage about €600 in lost earnings in the coming year. ICTU's general secretary, Owen Reidy, stated that this delay occurs