Ireland–China Relations & Ketamine Crisis: Behind the Story Podcast Highlights (2026)

China’s Economic Power Play and Ireland’s Unexpected Role: A Story of Trade, Diplomacy, and a Dark Drug Trend

China’s economic dominance is no secret, but did you know its trade surplus hit a staggering $1.19 trillion last year—a 20% jump from 2024? That’s not just a number; it’s a game-changer for global trade dynamics. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Ireland, a small yet strategically positioned nation, has become a key player in China’s relationship with the European Union. Why? Because Beijing sees Ireland as a vital bridge to Europe, a fact that’s reshaping diplomatic ties in ways you might not expect. Agriculture and Consumer Affairs correspondent Aengus Cox, fresh from his trip to China, breaks down why this matters—and why Ireland’s role is more significant than ever.

But here’s where it gets controversial... While China’s economic rise is making headlines, another crisis is quietly unfolding in Ireland: the alarming surge in ketamine use. Once a staple in medical settings as an anesthetic, ketamine—nicknamed 'Special K'—has become a go-to recreational drug. The numbers are shocking: the Health Research Board reports that admissions to drug treatment facilities for ketamine-related issues tripled between 2021 and 2024, jumping from 95 to 251 cases. And this is the part most people miss—ketamine isn’t just a party drug; its misuse can lead to severe mental health issues, bladder problems (yes, the infamous 'ketamine bladder'), and even death. High-profile tragedies, like the accidental drowning of Friends star Matthew Perry in 2023 with high levels of ketamine in his system, have brought this issue into the spotlight. Sunday Times reporter Julieanne Corr dives deep into this growing crisis, shedding light on the dangers and the urgent need for awareness.

A Bold Question for You: Is Ireland’s role in China’s global strategy a missed opportunity for Europe, or a smart diplomatic move? And as ketamine use climbs, are we doing enough to address the hidden dangers of this seemingly harmless drug? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation that matters.

Catch the full discussion on Behind the Story, available now on the RTÉ Radio Player, Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/behind-the-story/id1810674298), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/0wuQ3vg1LExdk83kSRyXm1). Don’t miss this eye-opening episode!