Iranian Students in Australia: Balancing Studies, Work, and Fear for Loved Ones Amid Protests (2026)

University students in Australia, particularly those from Iran, are facing unique stress as they prepare for the new academic year. Among them is Aida, a 20-something woman from Iran, who is juggling academic studies with earning an income. Her concerns extend beyond the usual pressures of student life. She is deeply distressed by the violent crackdown on protesters in her homeland, which has triggered her worst fears. The restricted phone and internet access in Iran has left her unable to contact her loved ones, causing immense anxiety. Aida, who is on a scholarship and working an office job, worries about her friends and colleagues in Iran, many of whom have lost loved ones or are still fighting. The recent protests and the government's response have led to a boycott of exams at over 30 universities and colleges. The Iranian government has released the names of 3,000 people killed during the protests, but human rights activists claim there are more. The situation is affecting the health and well-being of Iranian students, with some experiencing severe anxiety and sleep disturbances. For Aida, the trauma is compounded by the fact that she has not visited Iran since 2025 and participated in the Woman, Life, Freedom protest movement in 2022. The economic turmoil in Iran, with the rial currency losing nearly half its value and inflation reaching 42.5%, has further exacerbated the situation. Iranian students, many of whom have no family in Australia, are struggling to balance their academic pursuits with the emotional and financial strain of the ongoing crisis. The Australian academic community is aware of the challenges faced by Iranian students and is calling for leniency from universities. They suggest extending deadlines, providing financial support, and offering counseling services to help Iranian students navigate their studies and manage their well-being during this difficult time.