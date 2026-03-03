Iran Warns Against Potential US Involvement as Protest Death Toll Tops 500 (2026)

Iran Warns Against Potential US Involvement as Protest Death Toll Tops 500

Live Updates:

Iranian protesters defy government crackdown

(https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/iran-protests-01-11-26)

Trump administration faces outrage over ICE shooting

(https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/trump-ice-venezuela-greenland-news-01-11-26)

The 2026 Golden Globes

(https://www.cnn.com/entertainment/live-news/golden-globes-01-11-26)

Video Ad Feedback:

Videos show protesters chanting, 'Death to the Dictator' Saturday in Iran

(00:58 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

At least 544 people have been killed as Iran enters a third week of nationwide anti-government protests, according to a US-based rights group. The country has been offline for more than 72 hours after authorities shut down internet access and telephone lines.

US President Donald Trump said Iran 'called to negotiate' and that his administration is weighing potential military options. Iran's parliamentary speaker warned that American military and commercial bases will be treated as targets for retaliation if the US intervenes militarily.

Demonstrations are being seen beyond Iran's borders. In Los Angeles, a person was detained after driving a truck through a crowd of protesters of anti-Iranian government protesters. In Tehran, the British ambassador was summoned after a protester in London tore down the Iranian embassy's flag.

42 Posts:

The death toll in Iran has risen, according to a US-based rights group that has been tracking casualty numbers amid widespread anti-regime protests in the country.

At least 544 people have been killed during the demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to an update from the Human Rights Activist New Agency (HRANA), the news service of the organization Human Rights Activists in Iran.

More than 10,681 individuals have also been transferred to prisons following arrest, the agency reported.

CNN is unable to independently verify HRANA's casualty numbers. Iran has been offline for more than 72 hours after authorities shut down internet access and telephone lines.

As protests enter their third week and bring Iran to the precipice of change, the longstanding regime's grasp on power appears more tenuous than ever as the swelling opposition movement demands substantive change.

The protests initially centered on economic grievances but have since evolved into a broader movement against the regime that has controlled Iran for decades.

Over the years, Iran has seen waves of protests resulting in little societal or political change. But now the anger is mounting as defiant Iranians grow increasingly weary and impatient.

Since coming to power in 1989 – a decade after a huge revolution swept the authoritarian US-backed Shah of Iran from power and ushered in an Islamic Republic – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has navigated an array of political and security challenges.

Khamenei has maintained the backing of some loyalists and state institutions, but his repressive policies have been met with waning public support.

Frustration over Iran's struggling economy has festered. Iran continues to face heavy international sanctions, including the reactivation of so-called 'snapback' sanctions related to its nuclear program. Researchers say the sanctions have also crippled Iran's middle class – the base of the country's reform movement.

At the same time, Iranian leadership is in a vulnerable state after several of its points of leverage were neutered. Israeli attacks weakened Iran's regional armed proxy groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, while US strikes dealt significant damage to the country's nuclear program. Iran also lost a critical ally when Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted.

Read the full analysis here.

(https://cnn.com/2026/01/11/middleeast/iran-regime-clings-to-power-protests-hnk-latam-intl)

The official social media account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has posted a cartoon to X depicting US President Donald Trump as a crumbling sarcophagus, with a message saying 'this one too will be overthrown.'

The image depicts the American leader as an ancient Egyptian-style stone sarcophagus inside a burial tomb that's adorned with hieroglyphics. The US flag and Great Seal of the United States are drawn as carvings on the coffin, which is cracking and crumbling. The accompanying text on the cartoon reads: 'Like Pharaoh.'

A message posted alongside the cartoon refers to historical and legendary kings such as the Pharaohs of ancient Egypt and Nimrod, a biblical figure of the book of Genesis, warning that they were 'overthrown when they were at the height of their pride.' It also references Reza Khan and Mohammad Reza, the first and second Iranian shahs of the Pahlavi dynasty.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran, which is currently contending with deadly protests and tension with the US, called him on Saturday to negotiate.

'They called yesterday,' Trump said. 'Iran called to negotiate.'

Trump's comments come days after the president told reporters that if Tehran engaged in deadly violence against protestors, the US would 'get involved.'

CNN reported Sunday that Trump is considering various intervention options, from military strikes to new sanctions against regime figures, or sectors of Iran's economy like energy or banking.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is monitoring the deadly protests in Iran and is continuing to weigh potential military options.

'There seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent, if you call them leaders. I don't know if their leaders are just they rule through violence, but we're looking at it very seriously,' Trump told reporters.

'The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make it determination.'

CNN previously reported Trump is weighing a series of potential military options in Iran and was briefed in recent days on different plans for intervention.

Trump also said that his administration may speak to Elon Musk about getting Iranians access to Starlink, the tech billionaire's satellite internet service.

When asked how the United States would react if Iran were to strike American military bases, Trump said, 'We will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before.'

CNN reported earlier Sunday that there are concerns inside the administration that military strikes could backfire and undermine the protests. The concerns, the officials said, are that strikes could have the unintended effect of rallying the Iranian people to support the government, or lead Iran to retaliate with military force of its own.

Videos from social media geolocated by CNN show people at Tehran province's Kahrizak Forensic Medical Center as they try to identify their loved ones among dozens of bodies.

Editor’s note: This post contains disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised.

People try to identify their loved ones among dozens of bodies in Tehran province

(00:49 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

Families chant anti-government slogans at funerals for protesters in Tehran

(00:43 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

Protesters in northern Iran chanting 'Long live the Shah.'

(00:14 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

Protesters on the streets of Tehran's Punak neighborhood

(00:12 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

State media shows funerals across Iran for members of Iranian security forces killed in recent days

(01:07 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)

U-Haul drives through crowd of anti-regime protesters in LA

(00:33 • Source: CNN (https://www.cnn.com/)