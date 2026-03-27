Iran War: Manchester Protesters Clash Over Ayatollah's Death (2026)

In a tense and emotionally charged atmosphere, rival groups clashed in the heart of Manchester tonight, their voices echoing the global divide over the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. But here's where it gets controversial... While one side mourned the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the other celebrated it, sparking a heated debate that reflects the complex and deeply personal nature of this conflict.

The evening began as a solemn candlelit vigil organized by the Manchester Friends of the Islamic Centre, described as an event hosted by 'the Muslim community.' Held on Sydney Street, just off the bustling Oxford Road, the gathering aimed to commemorate Khamenei, who was killed alongside his wife and several family members in a US and Israeli air strike on February 28. This strike has since ignited a wave of military retaliation across the region. Attendees laid candles, flowers, and photos of the late Ayatollah and other reported casualties outside the centre, accompanied by placards bearing messages like 'We stand with the revolution' and 'Killed by the US/Israel,' the latter starkly marked with red handprints. Another sign poignantly read, 'You can kill a man, but you can't kill an ideology - loyal to our leader.' Pro-regime supporters waved the modern Iranian flag, the Palestinian flag, and images of the Ayatollah, their presence a testament to their unwavering loyalty.

Among the mourners were Kayam Hussain, 18, and his brother, members of the Pakistani community in Rochdale. Kayam shared his perspective, stating, 'What’s happening in Iran, the entire war in the Middle East, is incredibly chaotic and will cause immense damage. The world is on the brink of something catastrophic. The killing of Khamenei was a grave mistake. Regardless of how controversial he was, he was the leader of Iran, the Islamic community, and the Iranian people. While some may celebrate his death, those who follow Shia Islam are deeply affected, and I fear this will have global repercussions.'

And this is the part most people miss... Across the street, a larger counter-protest unfolded, seemingly in stark contrast to the vigil. This group, waving the flags of the US, Israel, and the pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag of Iran, celebrated Khamenei's death with loud music, chants, and dancing. They beat drums, shouted slogans through megaphones, and even burned a photo of the Supreme Leader, all while brandishing sparklers and images of Reza Pahlavi—the son of the last Shah of Iran, who has lived in exile since the 1979 revolution—and a framed photo of Donald Trump. Reza Pahlavi has recently emerged as a symbol for anti-regime protests in Iran, with some Iranians advocating for the restoration of the monarchy. These protests, the largest in recent decades, were brutally suppressed by the Iranian government, resulting in an estimated 30,000 deaths.

Ryan Mendelson, 33, a member of the Jewish community, was among the counter-protesters. He explained, 'We stand with the Iranian community because they supported us after October 7. Khamenei’s death is a significant moment—he was responsible for the deaths of over 80,000 to 100,000 people. The Iranian people here tonight want regime change, and we’re here to support them. It’s absurd that they’re lighting a candle for a dictator. Would they light one for Hitler, who killed 6 million of my ancestors? The UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, refuses to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization, unlike the US and Europe. It’s unacceptable, especially after what happened at Heaton Park Synagogue. We don’t want money; we want protection.'

Mendelson added, 'We’re celebrating Khamenei’s death because it was a just act by Netanyahu and Trump. There’s a long-standing bond between the Iranian and Jewish communities, dating back 47 years, before the Ayatollah’s regime took over. Tonight, we’re sending a clear message: we won’t be silenced. Lighting a candle for a terrorist is outrageous.'

Despite the intense emotions, the standoff remained largely peaceful, with only minor scuffles breaking out as the groups dispersed, quickly contained by police. But here’s the question that lingers... Is the celebration of a controversial leader’s death justified, or does it perpetuate a cycle of violence and division? And what does this mean for the future of global relations? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation that demands diverse perspectives.