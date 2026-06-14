Iran War Impact on Energy Prices: Avoiding a Ukraine-Style Inflation Shock (2026)

The Iran-induced energy price surge has once again sparked fears of a Ukraine-style inflation shock in Europe. However, experts argue that this time could be different, and a full-blown crisis may be averted. The initial energy price reaction may seem eerily familiar to the start of the Ukraine invasion, but the global economic landscape has shifted significantly since 2022. The impact on Europe's inflation trajectory hinges on the duration of the conflict, with analysts warning that persistent higher energy prices will drive central bank policy responses.

One key factor is the ongoing shutdown of Qatari production of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which accounts for almost a fifth of global LNG supply. This, coupled with attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, could disrupt oil and gas stocks in Europe for longer. Qatar has emerged as a crucial source of LNG supply to Europe, which has reduced its dependence on Russian pipeline supply since the invasion of Ukraine. Michael Lewis, CEO of German multinational energy supplier Uniper, acknowledges that Europe does not produce the volume of gas needed to meet its energy demands, emphasizing the need for more long-term contracts to insulate themselves from price changes.

The impact on inflation is a complex cocktail. James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, suggests that a scenario where energy supply normalizes after four weeks could drive eurozone inflation to 2.5% by the second quarter, and 3% in the U.K. and the U.S. This would delay but not derail further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and Bank of England. However, Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, warns that a prolonged rise in oil prices and a weakening euro could push down growth expectations, potentially leading to an equity correction.

The market uncertainty is underscored by sharp moves in bond yields, as investors revise bets on interest rate policies. Geoff Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at BNY, notes that Europe is far less exposed to a sudden tightening in financial conditions this time around, thanks to diversified equities positioning and a different state of the cycle. However, he also emphasizes the need to manage expectations and pivot tactically to anchor inflation expectations, ensuring that Europe does not repeat the challenges of 2022-2023.

In conclusion, while the Iran-induced energy price surge may have sparked fears of a Ukraine-style inflation shock, experts argue that a full-blown crisis may be averted. The impact on inflation is a complex cocktail, and central bank policy responses will play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape. Europe's energy resilience has improved, but the need for long-term contracts and diversified supply remains critical to avoid a repeat of the 2022-2023 challenges.