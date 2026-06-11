The Pentagon's latest estimate for the cost of the Iran war has risen to $29 billion, a significant increase from previous estimates. This figure, according to Hurst, includes operational costs and munitions, but notably excludes the cost of repairing U.S. facilities in the Middle East, which have sustained damage from Iranian counterattacks. The uncertainty surrounding future posture and reconstruction costs adds to the complexity of the situation. The administration's defense budget of $1.5 trillion, presented by Hegseth, Caine, and Hurst, does not account for the potential supplemental funding request, which could reach up to $200 billion. This has sparked criticism from Democratic senators, who argue that the Pentagon is providing insufficient details about the 10-week conflict. Sen. Patty Murray of Washington accused the administration of lowballing the costs and forcing families to bear the financial burden of a war that many oppose. However, supporters like Hegseth emphasize the risks posed by Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon and the administration's willingness to confront these challenges, despite the associated costs. The debate over the war's cost and its implications continues, with Democrats demanding more transparency and a detailed breakdown of expenses, while the administration navigates the delicate balance between national security and financial responsibility.
Iran War Cost Skyrockets: Pentagon's $29B Estimate & What It Means for You! (2026)
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