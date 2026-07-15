Iran-US Tensions: Oil Prices Rise, Asia Stocks Fall - What's Next for Global Markets? (2026)

The global economy is feeling the heat as the Iran-Israel conflict continues to disrupt energy markets and supply chains. The world is watching with bated breath as tensions rise, and the impact on stock markets and oil prices is already being felt.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and the UAE, is a crucial route for around a fifth of the world's oil and gas. However, following Iran's threats to 'set fire' to ships, traffic has ground to a halt. This has led to a significant disruption in energy supply, causing stock markets to plummet and oil prices to edge up.

President Donald Trump has announced that the US Navy will protect ships in the region 'if necessary' to prevent an energy supply crunch. The US is also offering risk insurance to shipping firms at a 'very reasonable price' to ensure the 'free flow of energy to the world'.

The conflict has had a particularly severe impact on export-reliant countries like South Korea and Japan, which are vulnerable to geopolitical shocks that put shipments at risk. The disruption to shipping and commercial flights has caused major disruptions to global supply chains, and the uncertainty surrounding the conflict is causing investors to pull back.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some experts argue that the US's involvement in the region could escalate the conflict and lead to a wider war. Others suggest that the US's offer of insurance is a strategic move to maintain its dominance in the global energy market. And this is the part most people miss... The conflict also has significant implications for the environment, as the disruption to energy supply could lead to increased reliance on fossil fuels and a rise in carbon emissions.