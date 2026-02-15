In a shocking revelation, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has admitted that thousands of Iranians lost their lives during the recent wave of protests, which he claims were instigated by none other than former US President Donald Trump. But is this a fair accusation or a political ploy?

Khamenei, in a speech to the nation, accused Trump of being a 'criminal' who encouraged the demonstrations and promised military support to the protesters. The Iranian leader's words are a stark contrast to the reality on the ground, where witnesses and human rights groups have reported a brutal crackdown by Iran's security forces. The use of deadly force against protesters, resulting in over 3,000 deaths according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), has been widely documented.

But here's where it gets controversial: Khamenei divides the protesters into two groups, one backed by the US and Israel, and the other, young people influenced by them. He claims these 'naive' individuals were manipulated into damaging infrastructure and public facilities. This narrative conveniently shifts the blame from the government's heavy-handed response to an external enemy.

The Iranian government's tendency to blame 'foreign' agents without evidence is not new. Khamenei's statement that the 'rioters' killed thousands of people by harming them raises questions about the government's responsibility in the deaths. Were these deaths a result of the protests, or the government's response to them?

The reported death toll has been a point of contention. While Iranian officials initially downplayed the number of casualties, the supreme leader now acknowledges the loss of thousands of lives. This admission is significant, but it also raises concerns about the potential consequences for those who participated in the protests.

Trump, in response, has called for a change in Iran's leadership and criticized Khamenei's handling of the country. The former US President's comments, however, have not been without controversy. He has been accused of hypocrisy, given his own record on human rights and his previous support for harsh measures against protesters.

The situation in Iran remains tense, with internet connections still limited and thousands of protesters arrested. Khamenei's speech, while acknowledging the economic hardships, calls for unity in defending the Islamic system. But the question remains: will those responsible for the violence and deaths be held accountable, or will the blame continue to be shifted to external forces?