Iran's Healthcare Crisis: Doctors Arrested for Treating Protesters (2026)

In a shocking development, Iran's crackdown on anti-regime protests has taken a sinister turn, with doctors now facing severe repercussions for fulfilling their medical duties. The country is accused of orchestrating a chilling 'campaign of revenge' against healthcare workers who dared to treat injured protesters.

The situation is dire: tens of thousands of protesters have been injured during the brutal crackdown, and now, those who came to their aid are being arrested and even facing potential death sentences. This includes a 52-year-old surgeon, Alireza Golchini, charged with the grave offense of 'waging war against God,' a crime that could lead to his execution. But here's where it gets controversial—the Iranian authorities seem to be targeting medical professionals who refuse to turn a blind eye to the suffering of protesters.

Human rights groups and medics reveal that at least nine doctors and healthcare volunteers have been arrested in the past week. Security forces have raided makeshift medical shelters and the homes of those who treated injured demonstrators, leaving their families terrified and their whereabouts unknown. And this is the part most people miss—the regime is allegedly using these arrests to intimidate and silence medical networks, reducing support for the injured protesters.

One doctor's cousin, Nima Golchini, shares a harrowing account of his relative's arrest. Golchini, who had publicly offered his services to injured protesters, was taken from his home in a violent manner, beaten, and had his arm and ribs broken. This is not an isolated incident; another volunteer first responder was also brutally arrested after turning his home into a medical shelter for injured protesters.

The US State Department has called for the release of Golchini and other doctors, with President Trump warning of consequences if executions occur. However, Iran's judiciary chief has urged authorities to take a hard line against protesters, further fueling the controversy.

This crisis raises critical questions about the role of medical professionals in political conflicts. Should doctors be punished for upholding their oath to save lives, regardless of the circumstances? How far should a government go in silencing dissent? These are questions that demand our attention and thoughtful reflection.