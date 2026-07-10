Iran's Crypto Boom: How Sanctions and Economic Crisis Drive Bitcoin Adoption (2026)

In a country facing immense economic challenges, the Iranian people have found a glimmer of hope in the world of cryptocurrency. With a struggling economy, heavy sanctions, and a rapidly devaluing currency, Iranians are turning to crypto as a financial lifeline.

Recent blockchain data reveals a significant increase in Bitcoin transactions and transfers to personal wallets, especially during times of unrest and internet disruptions. For many, digital assets have become a crucial hedge against economic collapse and a means to bypass government-controlled financial systems.

The Iranian rial's value has plummeted by a staggering 90% against the US dollar since 2018, while inflation has remained persistently high, ranging between 40% and 50%. In response, crypto adoption has soared, with Iran's total cryptocurrency activity reaching an estimated $7.78 billion in 2025, as reported by Chainalysis.

But here's where it gets controversial: Bitcoin usage spikes during protests and internet blackouts. Crypto activity surged during the mass protests that erupted in late December 2025, triggered by rising living costs and currency devaluation. As demonstrations spread, authorities imposed internet shutdowns and tightened financial controls, yet this only fueled the demand for cryptocurrencies.

During this period, blockchain data showed higher average daily transaction values and a notable increase in transfers from Iranian exchanges to self-custodied Bitcoin wallets. Even smaller withdrawals, often associated with individual users, experienced significant growth. Medium and large transfers also increased, indicating that both households and businesses were actively moving funds away from local platforms.

Bitcoin's appeal lies in its ability to be stored and transferred independently of domestic banks and state oversight. For Iranians facing restrictions on cash access, foreign currency, or international transfers, crypto offers a much-needed avenue to preserve their wealth and maintain some financial freedom.

And this is the part most people miss: while ordinary Iranians use cryptocurrencies to protect their savings, state-linked actors are also deeply involved in the digital asset space. Wallets associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accounted for more than half of the country's crypto transaction value in the final quarter of 2025. These wallets received over $3 billion during the year, a significant increase from the $2 billion recorded in 2024.

Western authorities believe the IRGC uses cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions, move funds across borders, and support their regional operations. Chainalysis notes that these figures likely underestimate the true extent, as many affiliated wallets and networks remain unidentified.

Spikes in Iranian crypto activity have closely followed major political and security events, including the Kerman bombings in 2024, missile strikes in October 2024, and a 12-day conflict in June 2025 that disrupted Iran's largest crypto exchange and a major state bank.

For many Iranians, cryptocurrencies have evolved from speculative assets to essential tools for financial survival in an economy plagued by inflation, sanctions, and limited access to global markets. Bitcoin's resistance to censorship and its portability make it particularly appealing during times of unrest or capital controls.

As economic pressures continue and geopolitical tensions remain high, blockchain analysts predict that crypto usage in Iran will continue to rise. Whether it's for preserving personal wealth or navigating sanctions, digital assets have become an integral part of Iran's financial landscape.