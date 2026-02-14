The tragic loss of lives during the Iran protests has sent shockwaves around the world. A young referee and a student are among the hundreds who have reportedly lost their lives in the fight for freedom and justice.

Amir Mohammad Koohkan, a 26-year-old coach and referee, was fatally shot during protests in Neyriz. His friend shared with BBC Persian the devastating impact of his death, saying, "Everyone knew him for his kindness and good nature. The family is grieving and angry, especially because he was taken by the regime."

But here's where it gets controversial... Rubina Aminian, a 23-year-old student, was also shot during a protest in Tehran. Human rights groups report that she was shot from behind while participating in the demonstration. Her uncle described her as a brave and independent young woman, fighting for what she believed in. He added, "She was thirsty for freedom and women's rights."

Nearly 500 protesters and 48 security personnel have lost their lives in just two weeks, according to a US-based rights group. Sources in Iran suggest the death toll is even higher.

The protests, which began over economic concerns in Tehran, have spread across the country, becoming the largest in recent years. Demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic and the rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The government's response has been a crackdown, with thousands arrested and hundreds killed, according to HRANA.

Medical staff in Iran have reported overwhelmed hospitals, with BBC Persian verifying a high number of dead and injured patients. The BBC has also counted body bags in footage from morgues, indicating a grim reality.

With international news organizations unable to report from inside Iran and an internet shutdown imposed by the government, obtaining accurate information is challenging. But the stories of Koohkan and Aminian, and the hundreds like them, serve as a powerful reminder of the human cost of these protests.

And this is the part most people miss... The families of these victims have had to endure not only the grief of losing their loved ones but also the added trauma of searching for their bodies among the hundreds of young protesters killed. Aminian's mother said, "It wasn't just my daughter; I saw hundreds of bodies with my own eyes."

Iranian authorities have been accused of preventing the burial and mourning ceremonies for some victims, further adding to the pain and suffering of the families.

In the face of these tragic events, Iranian leader Khamenei has labeled the protesters as "troublemakers," while US President Donald Trump has threatened intervention, stating that the US military is considering "very strong options." Iran, on the other hand, has accused the protesters of being backed by the US and Israel.

These protests are the largest since the 2022 uprising sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman detained by morality police for her hijab. Then, over 550 people were killed, and 20,000 were detained, according to human rights groups.

