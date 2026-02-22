In a dramatic display of defiance, Iranian protesters are facing off against a brutal police response as the regime cracks down on the growing protest movement. The demonstrations, now in their second week, have been met with an escalating crackdown by authorities, including an internet shutdown that has isolated protesters from the outside world. But videos and accounts from those on the ground reveal a powerful and angry movement, with protesters chanting for political reform and the end of the regime. The situation is particularly tense in Tehran, where protesters have been met with heavy-handed police tactics, including the use of live ammunition. Human rights activists have reported that at least 65 people have been killed and over 2,300 detained, while the regime has accused protesters of being infiltrated by foreign saboteurs. The international community has rallied around the protesters, with EU states and the US posting messages of support. But the regime has tried to portray the protests as small aberrations from an otherwise peaceful country, and has warned that undermining the country's security is a 'red line'. Despite the crackdown, more protests are planned for the weekend, with the exiled son of the former shah of Iran calling for demonstrators to take to the streets. The situation remains fluid, with activists working to create workarounds to the internet blackout and document the momentum of the protests and the violations committed against demonstrators. But here's where it gets controversial: some analysts have suggested that the regime's vulnerability has been exposed by the 12-day war with Israel and the loss of Iranian-backed forces across the region. And this is the part most people miss: the regime's response to the protests has been to accuse protesters of being infiltrated by foreign powers, rather than addressing the underlying economic and political grievances that sparked the movement. As the protests continue, the future of Iran remains uncertain, with the regime facing a serious challenge to its rule and the international community watching closely.