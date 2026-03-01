Iran Protest Supporters Targeted: Uncovering the CRESCENTHARVEST Malware Campaign (2026)

In a chilling development, supporters of Iran's protests are being targeted with sophisticated malware, putting their personal data and activism at grave risk. Cybersecurity experts have uncovered a new campaign, dubbed CRESCENTHARVEST, that leverages the ongoing political unrest in Iran to infiltrate devices and steal sensitive information. But here's where it gets even more alarming: this isn't an isolated incident. It's part of a broader, decade-long pattern of suspected state-sponsored cyber espionage aimed at silencing dissent.

The Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU) first detected CRESCENTHARVEST after January 9, 2026. The campaign employs a remote access trojan (RAT) disguised as protest-related images or videos, tricking victims into opening malicious .LNK files. These files are bundled with authentic media and Farsi-language reports, adding a layer of credibility that makes them particularly dangerous for Farsi-speaking Iranians seeking updates on the protests. While it’s unclear how many attacks were successful, the intent is clear: long-term espionage and information theft.

But here’s the part most people miss: This campaign isn’t just about stealing data—it’s about silencing voices. Researchers Subhajeet Singha, Eliad Kimhy, and Darrel Virtusio highlight how the malware is designed to log keystrokes, exfiltrate sensitive data, and even steal Telegram session information, a platform widely used by activists. This raises a critical question: Is this a desperate attempt to quell dissent, or a calculated move to monitor and intimidate those fighting for change?

CRESCENTHARVEST is believed to be the work of an Iran-aligned threat group, though attribution remains unconfirmed. It’s the second such campaign identified since the nationwide protests began in late 2025. Just last month, HarfangLab exposed RedKitten, another threat cluster targeting NGOs and individuals documenting human rights abuses in Iran. RedKitten used a custom backdoor called SloppyMIO to infiltrate devices, further underscoring the relentless efforts to suppress opposition.

And this is where it gets controversial: While the Iranian government denies involvement, the tactics mirror those of known Iranian hacking groups like Charming Kitten and Tortoiseshell. These groups are infamous for their sophisticated social engineering attacks, often building trust with targets over months or even years before deploying malware. Could this be a state-sanctioned operation, or are these groups acting independently? The lines are blurred, and the implications are profound.

The attack chain begins with a malicious RAR archive, purportedly containing protest-related images and videos. Inside are two Windows shortcut (LNK) files that masquerade as benign files using the double extension trick (e.g., .jpg.lnk). Once opened, these files execute PowerShell code to retrieve a ZIP archive, all while displaying a harmless image or video to deceive the victim. The ZIP archive contains a legitimate Google-signed binary and rogue DLL files, including *urtcbased140d_d.dll and version.dll (aka CRESCENTHARVEST), which work together to steal credentials, monitor activity, and maintain persistent access.

CRESCENTHARVEST communicates with its command-and-control (C2) server using Windows Win HTTP APIs, blending seamlessly into regular traffic. Its capabilities are extensive, from stealing browser history and credentials to activating keyloggers and uploading files. This isn’t just surveillance—it’s a full-scale invasion of privacy.

But here’s the bigger picture: This campaign is part of Iran’s growing digital surveillance apparatus, which includes the National Information Network (NIN). As RaazNet notes, the NIN isn’t just about controlling access—it’s about conditional connectivity, allowing the government to monitor and interrupt online activity as needed. Combined with e-government databases, surveillance cameras, and malware like the 2Ac2 RAT, Iran is building a comprehensive system to track and silence dissent.

This raises a critical question for all of us: In an age of digital activism, how do we protect the voices of those fighting for change? And more controversially, are we doing enough to hold governments accountable for these cyberattacks? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation we can’t afford to ignore.