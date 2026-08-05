The Al Jazeera investigation into the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, Iran, reveals a disturbing pattern of potential war crimes. The school, clearly separated from a military site for over a decade, was directly targeted by missiles, resulting in the deaths of 165 people, most of them young girls aged 7 to 12. This incident is part of a broader trend of attacks on civilian facilities by US and Israeli forces, often followed by denial or blame-shifting. The investigation highlights the importance of accurate intelligence and the need to distinguish between military and civilian targets to protect innocent lives. The attack on the school, which was clearly marked as a civilian facility, raises serious questions about the intentions and accountability of the attackers. The investigation also uncovers misleading claims and the use of outdated intelligence, suggesting a deliberate strategy to inflict maximum societal shock and undermine popular support for Iran's military establishment.