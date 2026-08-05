Iran Girls’ School Bombing: Was It a Deliberate Attack? | Al Jazeera Investigation (2026)

The Al Jazeera investigation into the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, Iran, reveals a disturbing pattern of potential war crimes. The school, clearly separated from a military site for over a decade, was directly targeted by missiles, resulting in the deaths of 165 people, most of them young girls aged 7 to 12. This incident is part of a broader trend of attacks on civilian facilities by US and Israeli forces, often followed by denial or blame-shifting. The investigation highlights the importance of accurate intelligence and the need to distinguish between military and civilian targets to protect innocent lives. The attack on the school, which was clearly marked as a civilian facility, raises serious questions about the intentions and accountability of the attackers. The investigation also uncovers misleading claims and the use of outdated intelligence, suggesting a deliberate strategy to inflict maximum societal shock and undermine popular support for Iran's military establishment.

Iran Girls’ School Bombing: Was It a Deliberate Attack? | Al Jazeera Investigation (2026)

References

Top Articles
Uncovering LinkedIn's Kernel Lock Mystery: How We Fixed Recurring System Freezes
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed: Unraveling the Shocking Episode 3 Twist
Ebola Outbreak: US Military to Set Up Quarantine Facility in Kenya
Latest Posts
Joao Palhinha's Future at Tottenham: A Fan Favorite's Desire to Stay
2027 Honda HR-V Review: Is This Affordable SUV Worth It?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6369

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.