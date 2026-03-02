Iran Authorities Demand Ransom for Protesters' Bodies (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged from Iran, where families of protesters killed during the ongoing demonstrations are facing an unimaginable dilemma. The authorities are demanding exorbitant sums of money as a condition for releasing the bodies of their loved ones for burial.

Multiple sources have shared their harrowing experiences with BBC Persian. They report that the bodies of protesters are being held in mortuaries and hospitals, with security forces refusing to release them without payment. This heart-wrenching situation has affected at least 2,435 families across the country, with the death toll continuing to rise.

In one instance, a family in Rasht was asked to pay an astonishing 700 million tomans (equivalent to $5,000 or £3,700) to retrieve their loved one's body from the Poursina Hospital mortuary, where it was held alongside at least 70 other deceased protesters. In Tehran, the family of a Kurdish construction worker was quoted an even higher price of a billion tomans ($7,000 or £5,200) to receive their son's body. The family, earning less than $100 a month, was unable to meet this demand and had to leave the hospital without their son.

But here's where it gets controversial... In some cases, hospital staff have taken the initiative to contact the families of the deceased, urging them to come and collect the bodies before the security forces can demand payment. This suggests a potential divide within the healthcare system, with some staff members seemingly sympathetic to the families' plight.

BBC Persian has also received reports of a woman who only learned of her husband's death when she received a phone call from hospital staff on his phone. They instructed her to come quickly and collect his body before the security forces arrived, demanding payment. This raises questions about the role of the healthcare system in this crisis and the extent to which it is complicit in the authorities' actions.

And this is the part most people miss... In an attempt to manipulate the narrative, officials at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra mortuary are offering a 'deal' to families. They suggest that if families claim their deceased child was a member of the Basij paramilitary force and was killed by protesters, the body will be released without charge. However, one family member refused to participate in this pro-government rally, stating, "We did not agree to this."

In another instance of defiance, several families in Tehran broke into a mortuary out of fear that the authorities would take away or bury the bodies without their knowledge. They guarded the bodies in the hospital courtyard for hours, waiting for private ambulances to transport them. This act of desperation highlights the lengths to which families are willing to go to ensure their loved ones receive a proper burial.

The ongoing internet and communications blackout has made it challenging to obtain a complete picture of the situation on the ground. International human rights groups and news organizations, including the BBC, are restricted from reporting within Iran by the government, limiting the flow of information.

The protests began in Tehran on December 29, triggered by a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian currency against the dollar. As the demonstrations spread to dozens of other towns and cities, they evolved into a broader movement against the country's clerical rulers. The security forces responded with a violent crackdown, leading to a significant escalation of the protests last Thursday, which were met with deadly force by the authorities.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 2,435 protesters, 13 children, and 153 security forces or government-affiliated individuals have been killed since the unrest began. Additionally, HRANA reports that 18,470 protesters have been arrested. The situation in Iran continues to unfold, with families facing unimaginable choices and a government seemingly determined to control the narrative at all costs.

