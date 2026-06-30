Iran Attacks Allies of the US in the Gulf: What's Next? (2026)

Bold headline: The Gulf’s allies feel the heat as Iran targets civilian spaces, not just military ones.

In the bright blue skies over Abu Dhabi, contrails weave across the calm, sunlit neighborhoods. These aren’t passenger jets or tour boats arriving; they’re ballistic missiles launched by Iran, the vast neighbour across the Gulf. By Sunday afternoon, the UAE’s defence ministry reported it had repelled 165 incoming ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones. In Bahrain, a friend texted from the airport: loud explosions and a wailing siren, with at least two hits confirmed.

What’s striking is the escalation: Iran appears to be widening its targets from strictly military sites, like the US Navy’s 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain, to civilian infrastructure such as airports, luxury hotels, malls, high-rise residences, and modern terminals. These facilities were never designed to withstand drone and missile strikes.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, told Al Jazeera that Iran does not target its Gulf neighbors, instead saying the attacks target the US presence in the region and urging those nearby to direct grievances toward the decision-makers of this war. Some damage to civilian infrastructure is incidental, caused by debris from intercepted missiles, but not all was accidental.

The pattern—attacks on airports in Bahrain and the UAE—suggests intent beyond coincidence. Iran has warned it would respond to any attack by hitting back at countries it views as complicit in an assault. Gulf states have gone out of their way to show they’re not part of the US-Israeli strike, yet they have paid a price for decades of close security cooperation with Washington.

Historically, Iran was once dubbed the “policeman of the Gulf” before the 1979 revolution. Since then, Tehran has tried to reassert itself as the guardian of security in Khaleej-e-Fars (Persian Gulf), proposing that Gulf Arab states expel the US Navy in favor of Iranian leadership. A demographic and political reality makes this idea unlikely for conservative, dynastic monarchies that dominate the Gulf.

For now, relations with Iran look increasingly strained, and normalizing ties seems distant—unless the regime shifts or war ends. Saudi Arabia and Oman have fared somewhat better than others. Oman, maintaining relatively good ties and even facilitating talks between the US and Iran, saw a drone strike on its Duqm port. Riyadh, the Saudi capital, was reportedly targeted, prompting a firm rebuke from Riyadh condemning the attacks as blatant and cowardly.

This isn’t Iran’s first foray into Gulf unrest, but it’s unmatched in scale. In 2019, an Iran-backed group hit Saudi Aramco facilities, briefly slashing export capacity. In 2023, Iran fired missiles at Qatar’s al-Udaid base in what looked like a calculated response to an American air raid on Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo. Bahrain has long accused Tehran of funding and arming insurgents within its borders.

So, how might this end? The goal for Washington, Israel, and many regional governments is a swift end to the Islamic Republic’s current leadership and a transition toward a more stable, internationally normalized Iran. Whether that outcome is realistic remains uncertain.

A race is underway: the US and Israel aim to neutralize Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones before more attacks occur, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards face the choice of mounting a high-stakes strike on a major target or conserving its arsenal to outwait opponents’ resolve. Iran also recognizes that both sides’ air defenses are finite. If defenses falter before Tehran exhausts its missiles and drones, civilians will face increasing danger in the Gulf.

Power dynamics still heavily favor the US and Israel, two militaries with superior technology and air supremacy. The region hosts two US carrier strike groups and over 200 warplanes, whereas Iran, long under sanctions, lacks a robust air force. Yet Iran retains a morale advantage; the regime endures amid internal discontent and may prefer prolonged conflict over an abrupt capitulation, potentially keeping President Trump seeking an off-ramp.

Return to talks between the US and Iran could be possible if the regime collapses. If it survives, Washington’s core demands—restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program with inspections, cessation of ballistic missile development, and end to support for regional proxy militias like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis—will be back on the table. Oman has signaled real progress in Geneva on the nuclear file, but Tehran has rejected negotiations on the other two issues, fueling frustration from leaders like Trump. Back-channel discussions could still yield a ceasefire and renewed talks, though a resumption of fighting remains plausible if bargaining positions don’t shift.

Bottom line: this crisis is far from over, and the path to a lasting solution remains unclear, with strategic stakes for the Gulf, the United States, Israel, and Iran itself.