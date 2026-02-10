Ipswich Boxing Champ Fabio Wardley Joins Star-Studded Launch of New Wellness Hub (2026)

A star-studded launch event in Ipswich reveals a powerful transformation! The former headquarters of DPL Group has been reborn as a wellness hub, attracting big names like boxing champion Fabio Wardley and ex-footballer Ruel Fox.

But here's the twist: the DPL Group's old office at Greenwich Business Park has been reimagined, not just as a business center, but as a sanctuary for holistic well-being. The building now houses two thriving wellness businesses: YU Integrative Health and The Holistic Wellness Training Centre, which includes Shine by ES Consulting and PPB.

And this is where the story gets personal. DPL's former office holds a special place in the hearts of company chairs Fran and Gary Dinsdale. It's where their business journey began, and after 25 years of growth, they've given it a new lease of life. But why stop at a simple office renovation?

"We wanted to create a space that supports other businesses," said Fran. "A place where they can focus on their growth and success." And that's exactly what they've done. The new hub aims to nurture and incubate up-and-coming ventures.

The launch event was a testament to this vision. Ipswich MP Jack Abbott and UN judge Peter Herbert joined the celebration, along with Rebecca Chung, whose journey with YU Integrative Health began with Fran's support. Chung's business, specializing in traditional Chinese medicine, has flourished with Fran's guidance from the very start.

But here's where it gets controversial. The Holistic Wellness Training Centre, founded by Darnte Wilson and Ellisha Soanes, takes a unique approach. It combines fitness, mental health, education, mentoring, and creative media. But is this holistic approach too broad? Can it truly cater to all aspects of wellness, or is it spreading itself too thin?

Ellisha believes in the power of this concept, stating, "This space is about creating opportunities and supporting people at every step of their journey." But what do you think? Is this a holistic haven or a wellness overload?