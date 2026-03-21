IPL 2026: Is Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready? Uncertainty Looms Over Bengaluru Matches (2026)

A potential IPL controversy is brewing at Chinnaswamy Stadium! While the Karnataka government has given the green light for IPL matches, there's still a lot of uncertainty and back-and-forth between the key players: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the state government.

A top KSCA official hinted at the lack of clarity, stating, "You have to speak to RCB." The KSCA has government permission, but the works needed to prepare the stadium are ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of the month. However, RCB, in the wake of the tragic events of June 4, 2025, is seeking an unconditional clearance to host the matches, rather than a conditional one.

The KSCA recently announced that extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works are underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, including dismantling and widening spectator gates and access points. These critical improvements are in line with the recommendations of expert committees and statutory authorities.

But here's where it gets controversial: RCB has conducted a recce in Raipur and is considering staging games at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chhattisgarh's capital. This move could potentially impact the IPL schedule, which is yet to be released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for IPL 2026.

The delay in releasing the schedule is due to the wait for the dates of the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The BCCI typically plans the IPL programme around these election dates, but the uncertainty over the readiness of Chinnaswamy Stadium has added to the delay.

And this is the part most people miss: in a similar situation, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have sought indemnity from the Rajasthan state government to host their matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR has expressed concerns about compliance risks and structural, life-safety, electrical, and public safety failures beyond their operational control. They've requested a formal indemnity from the state or stadium authority to protect them from any potential liabilities.

Cricbuzz reported on February 11 that RR is likely to remain in Jaipur for four of their seven games, subject to conditions, after an intervention from the Rajasthan State Government. This development adds another layer of complexity to the IPL's preparations.

So, will the IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium go ahead as planned? Or will RCB's request for unconditional clearance and the uncertainty surrounding the stadium's readiness impact the league's schedule? And what about the Rajasthan Royals' situation in Jaipur? These questions remain unanswered, leaving cricket fans and stakeholders on the edge of their seats.

The IPL is scheduled to commence on March 26, but with these uncertainties, will the league kick off as planned? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on these developments? Feel free to share your opinions and predictions in the comments below!