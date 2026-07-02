iPhone Fold: Why Multitasking Should Be Apple's Top Priority Over Thinness (2026)

The iPhone Fold is an exciting prospect, but it's important to prioritize software over hardware. While the design is intriguing, especially after the thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, the software is what will truly make the iPhone Fold a game-changer. Apple's iOS 27 will be crucial, but it's the multitasking capabilities that will truly set the iPhone Fold apart. The current multitasking experience on the iPhone is limited, and the iPhone Fold needs to offer something more dynamic and intuitive. The best multitasking experience on a phone is already available with the OnePlus Open and its Open Canvas system. This system allows for three apps to run side-by-side, with app layouts dynamically shifting, making it a smooth and efficient process. Apple could learn from this and implement a universal five-finger gesture to move between apps, similar to what they do on the iPad. However, I'd like to see Apple come up with something more original and innovative. The key to a successful iPhone Fold is to focus on software and multitasking, rather than just the physical design. History has shown that software is king, and the iPhone's success is a testament to that. Steve Jobs' original iPhone introduced a new level of simplicity and fluidity with iOS, and the iPhone Fold should build on that. The iPhone Fold needs to offer a multitasking experience that is both powerful and user-friendly, and Apple has the opportunity to make it a game-changer. The hardware is important, but it's the software that will truly make the iPhone Fold stand out and impress users.