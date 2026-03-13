iPhone 18 Pro: Leaked Deep Red Color Option and More (2026)

Hold onto your hats, iPhone enthusiasts! Apple might be ditching the safe and predictable for its next Pro model, and the color choice could be a real game-changer!

For years, Apple has played it rather safe when it came to the color palettes for its high-end iPhones. Remember the relatively subdued options we've seen? But after the surprising success of last year's Cosmic Orange on the iPhone 17 Pro, it seems Apple is ready to embrace a bolder trend. This shift towards more distinctive colors could be a sign of things to come.

But here's where it gets controversial... According to a trusted insider, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is currently experimenting with a "deep red" finish for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This is a hue that has never graced a Pro model in the iPhone's entire history. Imagine that – a truly unique statement color for Apple's most premium device!

And this is the part most people miss... If this rumor holds true, it would also be the first time any iPhone has featured a red option since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus offered a (PRODUCT)RED choice way back in 2022. However, don't picture a bright, cheerful red. Gurman's description hints at something far more sophisticated – think more along the lines of a burgundy, a moodier, more luxurious take on the color red. It’s a shade that suggests elegance and depth.

Now, you might recall earlier whispers about purple and brown finishes for the iPhone 18 Pro. Gurman suggests these were likely just explorations of different shades within the same "red idea." It seems Apple has been zeroing in on this one particular color family, diligently working to perfect the exact hue that will make its way to your hands. Instead of a variety of entirely new colors, it appears they've been focused on refining a single, striking option.

Historically, Apple has favored a more understated aesthetic for its Pro iPhones, sticking to sophisticated shades of gray, gold, blue, and titanium. While these are undeniably elegant, a deep red would certainly inject a new level of boldness and personality into the lineup.

Here's an interesting counterpoint: In stark contrast to the iPhone's potential new vibrant color, Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone is reportedly heading in the opposite direction. Gurman indicates that Apple plans to steer clear of playful colors for its foldable, opting instead for more classic and universally appealing finishes like space gray/black and silver/white. This is quite a departure from competitors like Samsung, who have enthusiastically embraced brighter, more expressive colors for their recent Galaxy Z Flip and Fold models. It begs the question: why the difference in approach for these two distinct product lines?

We can expect to see both the iPhone 18 Pro models and the new foldable iPhone officially unveiled in September. Get ready for some exciting announcements!

What do you think about a deep red iPhone 18 Pro? Is it a bold move that will set a new trend, or do you prefer Apple's more traditional color choices? Let us know in the comments below!