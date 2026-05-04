Apple's latest move is a game-changer! With the iPhone 17e, they're offering an 'exceptional' budget smartphone, challenging Google's Pixel 10a in the mid-tier market. But is it a bargain or a bait-and-switch?

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17e, a budget-friendly smartphone with a price tag under $1000, packed with satellite features and improved specifications. This strategic move aims to compete with Google's affordable Pixel 10a, targeting the highly sought-after mid-tier smartphone segment.

But here's the catch: To access this 'exceptional' device, you'll need to navigate a subscription maze. The iPhone 17e is being offered with various subscription plans, starting at $1 per week for the first four weeks, followed by a $44 charge every four weeks. There's also a $8 per week option for the first 12 months, then $32 every four weeks thereafter. These subscriptions provide access to a digital newspaper, exclusive news, and The Wall Street Journal, among other perks.

And the team behind this publication is impressive. The Australian boasts seasoned journalists like Vesna Poljak, a business editor with over 20 years of experience in the investment industry, and Hedley Thomas, an award-winning investigative journalist known for his legal and political coverage. Claire Harvey, the editorial director, is a digital storytelling pioneer, while Caroline Overington, the literary editor, is a renowned author and journalist. Simon Benson, the political editor, has led multiple political desks, ensuring a well-rounded and trusted news source.

The question remains: Is the iPhone 17e a true budget-friendly option, or does the subscription model complicate the affordability factor? What do you think? Is this a fair deal for consumers, or is there a hidden cost to consider?