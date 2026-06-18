Iowa's Elite Eight Exit: What Ben McCollum Must Do Next (2026)

The Height of Ambition: Iowa's Elite Eight Exit and the Future of Hawkeye Basketball

Iowa’s Elite Eight loss to Illinois wasn’t just a game—it was a masterclass in the brutal realities of college basketball. Personally, I think what makes this particularly fascinating is how it exposed the fine line between tactical brilliance and physical limitations. Ben McCollum’s game plan was, by all accounts, exceptional. But as he himself admitted, ‘We didn’t have the horses.’ And that, in my opinion, is the story here.

The Size Dilemma: When Strategy Meets Physics



One thing that immediately stands out is the rebounding disparity: Illinois’ 38 to Iowa’s 21. What many people don’t realize is that this wasn’t just about height—it was about dominance in the paint. Illinois’ 40-12 advantage in paint points wasn’t just a stat; it was a narrative. If you take a step back and think about it, Iowa’s inability to finish plays or secure defensive rebounds wasn’t a flaw in their strategy—it was a flaw in their roster. McCollum’s Xs and Os are elite, but as he put it, ‘We need some size.’

What this really suggests is that college basketball, for all its tactical evolution, still comes down to the basics: size, strength, and physicality. Illinois’ Ivisic brothers, towering at 7-foot-2 and 7-1, weren’t just players—they were a statement. Iowa’s lack of a true rim protector wasn’t just a weakness; it was a fatal vulnerability. From my perspective, this raises a deeper question: Can a team truly compete at the highest level without addressing its physical shortcomings?

Alvaro Folgueiras: The Transfer Portal’s Uncertain Future



A detail that I find especially interesting is the case of Alvaro Folgueiras. The junior, who had been a hero in Iowa’s tournament run, disappeared against Illinois. Zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists. McCollum’s frustration was palpable, and Folgueiras’ own postgame honesty was refreshing: ‘I never got in the game.’

What makes this particularly fascinating is the broader implications for the transfer portal. Folgueiras was a big-ticket acquisition, but his inconsistency has left McCollum questioning whether he’s worth another seven-figure commitment. This raises a deeper question: How do programs balance the allure of high-profile transfers with the need for consistent, reliable players? In my opinion, Folgueiras’ future at Iowa is far from certain, and his story is a cautionary tale about the risks of relying on the portal for quick fixes.

Bennett Stirtz: The Heart of the Hawkeyes



If there’s one player who embodies the spirit of this Iowa team, it’s Bennett Stirtz. His 24-point performance in the Elite Eight wasn’t just a statistical highlight—it was a testament to his relentless selflessness. What many people don’t realize is that Stirtz’s impact goes beyond the court. He’s been vocal about recruiting, urging players to come to Iowa. ‘If you want to be a great point guard, you should come here,’ he said.

What this really suggests is that Stirtz’s legacy isn’t just about his scoring or his NBA prospects—it’s about the culture he helped rebuild. Iowa basketball needed a jolt, and Stirtz provided it. From my perspective, his single season in Iowa City was transformative, not just for the team but for the program’s identity.

The Future: Bigger, Better, and Bolder



As Iowa looks ahead, the path forward is clear: they need size, they need consistency, and they need a true rim protector. McCollum’s first year was a success by any measure, but to take the next step, he’ll need to address these gaps. The transfer portal will be his playground, and with a reported budget of $8 million to $10 million, he has the resources to attract top talent.

One thing that immediately stands out is McCollum’s ability to develop players. His formula works, as he put it, and now it’s about execution. Personally, I think Iowa is on the cusp of something special. They’ve laid the foundation—now it’s about building upward.

Final Thoughts



If you take a step back and think about it, Iowa’s Elite Eight exit wasn’t a failure—it was a lesson. The Hawkeyes showed heart, grit, and tactical brilliance, but they were outmatched physically. What this really suggests is that in college basketball, strategy can only take you so far. Sometimes, you need the right players to execute it.

In my opinion, McCollum is the right coach for Iowa. He’s getting the right types of players, and now he needs better ones. Bigger ones. And yes, a point guard. The future is bright, but it’s also clear: the height of ambition requires the height of talent.

Stay tuned—portal season is just beginning.