iOS 27 Update: Apple Scraps Virtual Health Coach Feature - What's Next? (2026)

Apple is reportedly stepping back from the much-anticipated virtual health coach feature for its iOS 27, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This feature, which was internally dubbed "Apple Health+", will no longer be included in the upcoming update. However, some aspects of this initiative may still find their way into the Apple Health app sooner than expected, with plans to repurpose certain components possibly being rolled out later this year.

In other news, it's worth noting the exciting updates coming with iOS 26.3 and 26.4. The latest version, iOS 26.3, which is currently available as a release candidate, is set to enhance user experience with a new tool specifically designed to facilitate the transfer of data from iPhones to Android devices. Meanwhile, users can anticipate the first beta version of iOS 26.4, which is likely to be released within the next week, followed by a public rollout anticipated in March or April. Key features that have been confirmed or speculated for these updates have been summarized below.

On February 3, Apple made headlines again by acquiring the Israeli startup Q.ai for nearly $2 billion, marking it as the company's second-largest acquisition to date. This follows its previous $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014, showcasing Apple's ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio and capabilities in the tech landscape.

Additionally, excitement is building around the imminent launch of new MacBook Pro models, as indicated by reports suggesting that these devices will maintain the current design while integrating faster chip technology. According to Gurman, these next-generation models are referred to by their internal code names J714 and J716, and they are expected to launch shortly.

Furthermore, Apple has sent out a crucial reminder to users of the Home app about an important upgrade deadline. Introduced in 2022, the new Apple Home architecture promises a more reliable and efficient experience. Users must transition to this updated system by February 10, 2026, to avoid potential issues with device compatibility and automation functionality.

Lastly, Apple’s innovative CarPlay Ultra, which debuted as a significant upgrade to its in-car software, has thus far been exclusive to Aston Martin vehicles. This is anticipated to change soon, with plans for expansion to other vehicle brands including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis later this year.