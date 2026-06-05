iOS 26 Visited Places: How to Disable Location Tracking in Maps (Privacy Guide) (2026)

iOS 26's Visited Places feature is a privacy concern for many users, logging every location you visit. Here's how to disable it and why you might want to.

Apple's new Visited Places feature in iOS 26 is a handy tool for remembering where you've been, but it also raises privacy concerns. The feature logs your physical locations, organizing them into a searchable history. While Apple claims the data is end-to-end encrypted and inaccessible to them, many users are wary of this constant tracking.

Privacy Concerns and User Control

The core issue is the lack of user control over this data. By default, Visited Places is enabled, and it starts logging your movements immediately. This can be a significant privacy risk, especially for those who value their anonymity and don't want their every move tracked.

Disabling Visited Places

If you're concerned about privacy, here's how to disable Visited Places:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap on 'Apps'. Select 'Maps'. Go to 'Location'. Toggle off 'Visited Places'.

This simple step ensures your Maps app won't track your locations anymore. It's important to note that you have to actively enable this feature, so it's not something that starts automatically.

Individual Control and Deletion

Even if you decide to keep Visited Places enabled, you have control over individual entries. You can:

Delete specific locations by swiping left on them in the 'Visited Places' list and tapping the trash can icon.

by swiping left on them in the 'Visited Places' list and tapping the trash can icon. Clear the entire history by tapping 'Clear History' at the bottom of the menu.

Privacy vs. Convenience

The decision to use Visited Places ultimately comes down to personal preference. While it can be convenient, the trade-off is a potential privacy risk. Many users might choose to disable it to feel more in control of their data.

A Deeper Look at Privacy Concerns

What makes this feature particularly interesting is the ongoing debate around location tracking. As technology advances, the line between convenience and privacy becomes blurred. Users are increasingly aware of the data they share and how it's used.

In my opinion, Apple's approach to privacy is commendable, but it's essential to give users the option to opt-out. This way, individuals can make informed choices about the data they share.

Conclusion

iOS 26's Visited Places feature is a double-edged sword. While it offers convenience, it also raises privacy concerns. By disabling it, you take back control of your data and ensure your privacy remains intact. It's a reminder that in the digital age, being mindful of your privacy settings is crucial.