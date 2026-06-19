iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS 26.4: New Features, Security Fixes & What's Missing! (2026)

Apple's latest software updates have arrived, bringing a mix of security enhancements and intriguing new features to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. While the security fixes are undoubtedly essential, it's the additional features that offer a glimpse into Apple's vision for the future of its devices and services.

Security First, Features Second

The 26.4 updates across Apple's platforms prioritize security, with a lengthy list of fixes addressing potential vulnerabilities. This is a critical aspect, ensuring users' data and devices remain protected. However, it's the new features that capture the imagination and provide a glimpse into Apple's innovation.

Charging Limits and Battery Health

One notable feature is the introduction of charging limits for MacBooks. This allows users to control the maximum battery capacity, potentially extending the lifespan of their devices. It's a subtle yet powerful tool, empowering users to make informed decisions about their device's health.

Safari's Compact Tab View

The return of the "compact" tab view for Safari on macOS Tahoe and iPadOS 26 is a welcome addition. It offers a more streamlined browsing experience, especially for those who prefer a minimalist interface. This feature demonstrates Apple's commitment to user preferences and flexibility.

Enhanced Security with Stolen Device Protection

Enabled-by-default Stolen Device Protection is a significant step forward in device security. This feature ensures that, in the unfortunate event of a device being lost or stolen, the owner can take immediate action to protect their data and prevent unauthorized access. It's a proactive approach to security, giving users peace of mind.

Emojis, Music, and Creativity

The inclusion of new emojis from Unicode 17.0 adds a touch of fun and diversity to Apple's ecosystem. Additionally, AI-generated Apple Music playlists and new Creator Studio features for the Freeform app showcase Apple's focus on creativity and personalized experiences. These features enhance the user's engagement with their devices and encourage self-expression.

RCS Encryption: A Work in Progress

While end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging is still in the testing phase, Apple's commitment to this feature is evident. Currently, texting with Android users remains unencrypted, but the potential for enhanced security and additional features like inline replies and text editing is exciting. It raises the question: Will Apple's RCS update revolutionize cross-platform messaging?

A Step Towards a More Secure and Personalized Future

Apple's 26.4 updates showcase the company's dedication to security and user experience. From battery health management to creative tools and potential messaging advancements, these updates offer a glimpse into a future where devices are not only more secure but also increasingly tailored to individual needs and preferences.

As Apple continues to refine its software, the question arises: What other innovative features and improvements can we expect in the coming months and years?