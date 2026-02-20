iOS 26.4 Beta Unlocks Playlist Playground: Create AI-Generated Apple Music Playlists (2026)

Apple's iOS 26.4 beta introduces a groundbreaking 'Playlist Playground' AI feature for Apple Music, revolutionizing playlist creation. This innovative tool allows users to craft playlists based on text descriptions, offering a unique and personalized music experience. The feature is currently in beta, accessible through the Apple Music app's 'Library' page, where a new playlist icon prompts users to enter text prompts. Apple Music then generates a playlist tailored to the user's request, complete with built-in 'New Playlist Ideas' prompts. Once created, playlists can be added to the Apple Music library, allowing for manual song additions, removals, and track reordering. For those eager to try it, the feature is available in the developer beta of iOS 26.4, with a public beta expected soon. Additionally, the article provides a list of must-have MagSafe accessories for iPhone users, ensuring a seamless and enhanced user experience.