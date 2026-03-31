iOS 26.4 Beta: New Apple Health Average Bedtime Metric Explained! (2026)

Sleep tracking just got a major upgrade — but not everyone’s happy about it. Apple’s latest iOS 26.4 beta update has quietly introduced a game-changing feature in the Apple Health app, and it’s sparking debates among users and tech experts alike. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the new tools promise better insights, they’re tied to a legal battle that’s far from settled. Let’s break it down.

In the newly released iOS 26.4 beta, Apple Health now includes an Average Bedtime metric — a first-of-its-kind addition designed to help users understand their sleep patterns. Found in the revamped Sleep section, this feature calculates your typical bedtime using data from the past 14 days. For example, if you consistently hit the sack at 11:30 PM, the app will highlight that as your ‘average’ — no manual logging required. It complements the existing average sleep duration tracker, giving users a clearer picture of both when they sleep and how much they sleep. And this isn’t just for die-hard fitness enthusiasts; it’s a nifty tool for anyone curious about improving their nightly routine.

But here’s the twist: the update also brings back a feature many thought was gone for good. Blood oxygen monitoring, which vanished from the Apple Watch in 2024 due to a heated patent dispute with biotech company Masimo, is now visible again — but only on your iPhone. This data, which measures how much oxygen your blood carries, reappears in the Vitals section of Apple Health for U.S. users. The catch? It’s not coming back to the Watch anytime soon. Apple’s decision to disable the sensor in 2024 followed a $634 million legal penalty over patent infringement claims. Fast-forward to 2025: the metric resurfaced, but only as a companion feature viewable through paired iPhones. Critics argue this is a half-solution, leaving Apple Watch owners with older models (like Series 6 and earlier) stuck with a ‘premium’ feature they can’t access anymore. Does this compromise the user experience, or is it a necessary workaround?

And this is the part most people miss: the iOS 26.4 beta is just the beginning. Rumors suggest Apple is shifting its strategy, ditching grand plans for a paid ‘Apple Health+’ subscription in favor of incremental updates. While this keeps features fresh, some fans feel the company is losing its ambition to revolutionize personal health tech. So here’s a question for you: Is the new Average Bedtime metric genuinely useful, or is it just another data point cluttering your screen? Share your thoughts — and don’t hold back — in the comments below. After all, in the world of wearable tech, sleep might be the ultimate status symbol, but who decides what ‘good sleep’ really means?