iOS 26.4 Beta is HERE! 🚀 New AI Playlists, Encrypted RCS & More! (2026)

Ready to take your iPhone to the next level? Apple just dropped the iOS 26.4 Developer Beta, and it’s packed with features that could change how you use your phone. But here’s where it gets controversial: while it’s tempting to dive in, this beta isn’t for everyone. Let’s break it down in a way that’s easy to understand, even if you’re not a tech whiz.

Apple is already moving forward from iOS 26.3, and on Monday, they released the iOS 26.4 Developer Beta 1—the latest test version of their iPhone software. While it doesn’t introduce flashy features like iOS 26’s Liquid Glass redesign or the headline-grabbing Apple Intelligence, it follows Apple’s pattern for incremental updates: expanding hidden or limited features, beefing up privacy and security, and laying the groundwork for future innovations. Think of it as the unsung hero of updates—not glamorous, but crucial.

What’s New in iOS 26.4 Developer Beta?

This update might seem small, but it packs a punch with several notable changes and expansions of features Apple’s been quietly testing. Here’s the lowdown:

Early End-to-End Encrypted RCS Support: iOS 26.4 introduces a toggle in Settings > Messages > RCS Messaging that lets developers test encrypted RCS messaging within the Messages app. When enabled, encrypted chats will show a lock icon in conversation threads. But here’s the catch: this feature is limited—it’s not available for all devices or carriers. It’s an early step, not a full rollout, and it raises questions about how soon Apple will bring this to the masses. Is Apple moving too slowly on RCS, or are they taking the time to get it right? Let’s discuss in the comments. Stolen Device Protection Updates: Apple is automatically turning on Stolen Device Protection for all iPhone users, a feature first introduced in 2023. This requires Face ID or Touch ID (and sometimes a time delay) before someone can access saved passwords, turn off Lost Mode, erase the device, or change your Apple ID password when away from trusted locations. But here’s where it gets controversial: while this boosts security, some users might find it inconvenient. Is Apple prioritizing security over user experience? Share your thoughts below. Apple Music Playlist Playground: iOS 26.4 introduces Apple Music’s new Playlist Playground, an AI-powered tool that lets you generate playlists from text prompts (e.g., “chill rainy day mix”). You can tweak the generated playlist with further prompts. And this is the part most people miss: Apple Music also includes a “Concerts Near You” feature and redesigned full-page artwork for albums and playlists. It’s a small change, but it could make a big difference in how you discover music. Video in Apple Podcasts: The Podcasts app now supports video episodes, letting you switch between audio and video versions, stream shows, and download video podcasts for offline viewing. It’s a game-changer for podcast lovers, but will it be enough to compete with dedicated video platforms?

Other Notable Changes

iOS 26.4 also includes minor improvements like a unified Apple Account hub, the return of Notification Forwarding, and the usual bug fixes and performance optimizations. These might not grab headlines, but they’re essential for keeping your iPhone running smoothly.

Which iPhones Support iOS 26?

If you own an iPhone 11 or newer, you’re good to go. That means the iPhone XR/XS generation is out, while every A13 Bionic handset and newer, including the rumored iPhone 17 models, will work. But here’s the kicker: Apple Intelligence features only work on iPhone 16 models and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Is Apple pushing users to upgrade, or is this a necessary limitation for cutting-edge features?

How to Prepare for the iOS 26.4 Developer Beta

Before you rush to download, here’s what you need to do:

Check Your Hardware : This beta runs only on iPhone 11 and newer. For Apple Intelligence features, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or anything in the iPhone 16/17 lineup.

: This beta runs only on iPhone 11 and newer. For Apple Intelligence features, you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or anything in the iPhone 16/17 lineup. Update to the Latest Public Release : Ensure your phone is on iOS 26.3 to avoid compatibility issues.

: Ensure your phone is on iOS 26.3 to avoid compatibility issues. Have a Good Wi-Fi Connection : A stable connection ensures a smooth installation.

: A stable connection ensures a smooth installation. Free Up Space : You’ll need roughly 9GB of storage.

: You’ll need roughly 9GB of storage. Archive a Backup : Create an archived backup on your Mac or Windows PC to safeguard your data.

: Create an archived backup on your Mac or Windows PC to safeguard your data. Know the Escape Hatch: If the beta causes issues, you’ll need to restore your phone to iOS 26.3 using Recovery Mode.

How to Install the iOS 26.4 Developer Beta

Apple now allows anyone to install developer betas without the $99 annual fee. Here’s how:

Visit the Apple Developer site on your iPhone, sign in with your Apple ID, and agree to the terms. Enable Developer Mode in Settings > Privacy & Security if prompted. Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select the iOS 26.4 Developer Beta. Tap Download and Install, enter your passcode, and let the installer do its thing. On a good Wi-Fi connection, this should take 10-15 minutes.

Final Thoughts: The iOS 26.4 Developer Beta is a sneak peek into Apple’s future, but it’s not without its quirks. Is it worth the risk, or should you wait for the public beta? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take!