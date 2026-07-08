Invincible VS Launch Roster REVEALED! All 18 Playable Fighters + DLC Characters Confirmed! (2026)

Get ready for an epic battle as Invincible VS gears up for its highly anticipated release! The upcoming 3v3 tag fighting game has just confirmed its complete launch roster, and it's a lineup that will thrill fans of the Invincible universe. With an exciting mix of characters, each bringing their unique abilities and personalities to the arena, this game promises an intense and action-packed experience.

The Launch Roster: A Viltrumite-Heavy Lineup

The launch roster of Invincible VS boasts an impressive 18 playable characters, including fan favorites like Mark Grayson (Invincible), Atom Eve, and Omni-Man. While the roster is dominated by Viltrumites, there are some notable absences that have left fans wondering. Angstrom Levy, the Mauler Twins, and Shrinking Rae are all missing, which raises questions about the game's character selection process. However, the developers have assured us that more characters will be released as DLC, potentially satisfying the demand for a more diverse cast.

Conquest: The Ruthless Viltrumite

One of the most intriguing additions to the launch roster is Conquest, the 18th and final playable character. Conquest is a Viltrumite with a reputation for brutality and a complete disregard for collateral damage. He's known as the "nuclear option," deployed only when the Empire needs a planet subdued in the most merciless way possible. This character's inclusion adds an interesting dynamic to the game, as his playstyle is focused on overpowering opponents with powerful strikes. His charging punch, which gains super armor as it travels, will undoubtedly be a game-changer in the right hands.

Open Beta and DLC Announcements

With the release date fast approaching, the developers have also revealed some exciting news about the open beta and future DLC characters. The open beta, running from April 9-11, will give players a chance to try out three modes: Tutorial, Practice, and Ranked. Additionally, participants will receive a bonus Omni-Man skin, a nice incentive to jump in and test their skills. As for DLC, Universa and the Immortal have been confirmed as the first two additional characters, set to arrive this summer. This strategy of releasing DLC characters ensures a steady stream of new content and keeps players engaged long after the initial launch.

A Deeper Look at the Game's Dynamics

Invincible VS offers more than just a roster of characters. The game features six unique arenas, each with its own challenges and opportunities. From the chaotic Hometown Invasion to the serene Ka-Hor's Tomb, players will have to adapt their strategies to suit the environment. The game's 3v3 tag format adds an extra layer of complexity, requiring players to master not only their own character but also the art of teamwork and strategic character switching.

Conclusion: A Promising Start for Invincible VS

With its complete launch roster and an intriguing mix of characters, Invincible VS is shaping up to be a must-play for fans of the Invincible universe and fighting game enthusiasts alike. While there are some notable absences, the promise of future DLC characters and the game's focus on intense, strategic gameplay make it a title to watch. As we count down the days until its release, one thing is certain: Invincible VS is poised to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience.