Invasive Alligator Snapper Found in Hong Kong: A Call for Stronger Animal Welfare Laws (2026)

Animal rights activists in Hong Kong are urging the government to take immediate action following the discovery of an invasive and potentially dangerous alligator snapping turtle in a New Territories pond. The turtle, weighing an astonishing 85 kilograms (187 pounds), was found feasting on fish, raising concerns about the impact of abandoned pets on local ecosystems.

The activists have proposed a comprehensive set of measures to address this issue, including the creation of a list of approved pets, microchipping of turtles sold to the public, and stricter penalties for those who release pets into the wild. They also emphasize the need to update the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance to better protect animals and promote a more responsible pet ownership culture.

Bon Chan Chung-pong, the founder of Turtle's Inn, shared the harrowing story of the discovery. He received a call on January 13th, informing him that the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department had caught an alligator snapping turtle in Tai Sang Wai, Yuen Long. Farmers had been reporting a mysterious decline in fish populations, with some fish found bitten in half.

The turtle, measuring approximately one meter (3.3 feet) in length, was discovered when the pond was drained. Residents promptly alerted the police and department officers, leading to the turtle's capture. Chan, an experienced turtle handler with three decades of experience, negotiated the transfer of the turtle to his care, saving it from euthanasia. The turtle is now safely housed at the Sai Kung Turtle's Inn Community Education Base.

This incident highlights the urgent need for stricter animal welfare laws and a more proactive approach to managing invasive species. By taking these measures, Hong Kong can ensure the well-being of its animals and protect its natural environment from potential harm.

