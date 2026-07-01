Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Lestat Season 3 - Everything You Need to Know (2026)

The Vampire Lestat, the highly anticipated third season of Interview with the Vampire, is set to premiere on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America on June 7th. This season promises to delve deeper into the complex and enigmatic world of Lestat, the vampire who is resentful of his portrayal in the bestseller. But where can you watch this captivating series, and what makes it so intriguing? Let's explore the details and my thoughts on this upcoming release.

A Rock and Roll Vampire

The premise of The Vampire Lestat is intriguing, to say the least. Lestat, played by Sam Reid, decides to start a band and go on tour, which is a bold move for a vampire who is usually associated with the shadows and the night. This twist on the traditional vampire narrative is what makes it fascinating. Personally, I think it's a brilliant idea to bring a touch of rock and roll to the vampire genre, and I'm eager to see how Lestat's musical endeavors unfold. The show's creators have clearly taken a risk, and I admire their willingness to experiment with the genre.

Streaming Options

For those eager to catch the premiere, AMC+ offers an early viewing experience, with the first episode dropping at 3:01 a.m. ET on June 7th. This is a great option for those who can't wait to see the new season. However, it's worth noting that AMC+ is a subscription service, with monthly plans starting at $7.99. If you're looking for a free trial, AMC+ offers a seven-day window for new subscribers, which is a great way to test the waters before committing.

If you prefer live TV streaming, DIRECTV is a popular choice, offering a five-day free trial before payment begins. With flexible subscription options, including Genre Packs, you can choose the plan that suits your needs and budget. Alternatively, Philo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV also provide AMC live streams with free trials for new subscribers, making it easy to access the show without a long-term commitment.

A New After-Show Experience

One of the exciting additions to the release is the Lizzie Bassett-hosted after-show, The Vampire Lestat: After Dark. This half-hour program will provide an in-depth look at the series, offering insights and analysis that fans will surely appreciate. It's a great way to enhance your viewing experience and delve deeper into the world of Lestat and his bandmates.

A Classic Series on Netflix

For those who are new to the Interview with the Vampire franchise, good news! Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. This is a great opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the series and its captivating characters before diving into the new season. It's a classic series with a dedicated fan base, and I believe it deserves a wider audience.

Conclusion

The Vampire Lestat is a highly anticipated release that promises to bring a fresh take on the vampire genre. With its rock and roll twist, captivating characters, and streaming options, it's a show that I'm personally excited to watch. Whether you're a fan of the original series or new to the vampire world, this season is sure to captivate and entertain. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to immerse yourself in the dark and enchanting world of Lestat and his bandmates. From my perspective, this is a must-watch series that will leave you wanting more.