Internal DHS Watchdog vs. Noem: Obstruction Claims Explained (2026)

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) internal watchdog, the Office of Inspector General (OIG), has accused South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem of obstructing their work, citing a lack of cooperation that violates both the law and long-standing principles of comity. In a particularly striking case, the OIG was denied access to information demanded as part of a criminal investigation, which would have required them to reveal details to individuals who do not have a need to know and may be related to the investigation. This is just one example of the growing tensions between the OIG and the DHS, which has also revoked the OIG's access to several critical databases, including the Enforcement Integrated Database and the database that tracks which employees and contractors can access classified information. The TSA has also denied access to the Secure Flight System database, and the OIG has faced resistance when seeking access to a Border Patrol database that tracks arrests, detentions, and releases. The OIG argues that these restrictions add delays to their audits and probes of potential wrongdoing and hinder their ability to verify data and run analytics. The situation has sparked bipartisan frustration on Capitol Hill, with Senator Thom Tillis calling for Noem's resignation and referencing the OIG's letter in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The letter, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, highlights the growing controversy surrounding Noem's handling of the OIG's requests for information and access to critical data.