Inter Milan's Tactic Twist: Chivu's Creative Approach to Como Clash (2026)

Imagine a top-tier team like Inter Milan, dominating Serie A with a commanding 10-point lead, suddenly experimenting with a completely new tactical approach in a high-stakes Coppa Italia semi-final. That’s exactly what happened when Cristian Chivu unveiled a bold strategy against Como, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. But here’s where it gets controversial: was this a stroke of genius or a risky gamble? Let’s dive in.

In a recent match at Como’s Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, Chivu made headlines by deploying a never-before-seen formation. ‘It’s the first time we played like this,’ he admitted, ‘we’ve got to make do with what we have.’ With key players like Lautaro Martinez and Ange-Yoan Bonny sidelined, and Marcus Thuram not at full fitness, Chivu was forced to think outside the box. He positioned Andy Diouf in an advanced role to support Francesco Pio Esposito, a move that deviated sharply from Inter’s usual 3-5-2 setup.

And this is the part most people miss: Chivu didn’t just tweak the attack; he overhauled the entire defensive strategy. ‘We changed our way of defending, especially in our own half,’ he explained. ‘We tried to attack them man for man, but were a bit slow with our wing-back closing on their left-back.’ Como’s unconventional tactics, with two ‘strikers’ dropping deep to disrupt Inter’s rhythm, further complicated matters. ‘They are so good at keeping the ball, passing it around, and drawing you out to then attack the space,’ Chivu noted, acknowledging the challenges his team faced.

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Despite the experimental approach, Chivu praised his players for their adaptability. ‘Considering we didn’t have much time to prepare, playing after 72 hours, the lads did well to understand the instructions quickly and give their best,’ he said. However, the match ended in a 0-0 draw, setting the stage for a decisive second leg at San Siro on April 21 or 22.

Here’s the burning question: Could this unconventional strategy work against a rival like AC Milan in the upcoming Derby della Madonnina? Or will Inter revert to their tried-and-true formation? Chivu remained tight-lipped, stating, ‘We’ve got four days before the derby, we’ll see who is available, and then decide what to do for that match.’

Adding a touch of humor to the post-match analysis, Chivu joked with former teammates Christian Panucci and Andrea Ranocchia, ‘I think I prefer it when they insult me, I got so used to criticism lately.’ But beneath the laughter lies a deeper debate: Is Chivu’s willingness to experiment a sign of tactical brilliance or desperation?

What do you think? Is Chivu’s bold approach the future of Inter’s gameplay, or should they stick to what’s worked in the past? Let us know in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!