Inter Milan's €50M Bid for Manu Koné: Chivu's Vision for the Future | Serie A Transfer News (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling transfer saga! Inter Milan is set to make a bold move this summer, targeting Roma's star midfielder, Manu Kone, as the key to their future success.

The Missing Piece in Chivu's Puzzle

According to L'Interista, Inter's directors see Kone as the final piece needed to complete Cristian Chivu's midfield vision. They aim to bring more physicality, intensity, and balance to the central areas, and Kone fits this profile perfectly. Inter has been tracking the 2001-born midfielder since last summer, and now they're ready to make their move.

A €50 Million Offer?

Italian sources suggest Inter could put forward a whopping €50 million offer to Roma. This move would not only strengthen Inter's midfield but also send a clear message about their ambitions. The Nerazzurri are reportedly prepared to offer Kone a four-year contract worth approximately €4 million per season, a significant upgrade from his current salary.

Inter's Gift to Chivu

Kone has established himself as one of Europe's most well-rounded midfielders. His ability to win the ball, cover ground, and maintain possession under pressure makes him a valuable asset. Kone's profile aligns perfectly with Chivu's plan to add athleticism and defensive solidity to the midfield, making him an ideal fit for Inter's system.

A Cornerstone Signing

If Inter manages to secure this deal, Kone would become a cornerstone signing for the club. His arrival could instantly elevate the team's performance while also serving as a foundation for Inter's long-term project. This move is part of a wider rebuild, with Inter also keeping an eye on Leon Goretzka's situation and expecting the return of Aleksandar Stankovic to compete for a starting role.

But here's where it gets controversial: With Inter ready to spend big, will Roma be willing to let go of their star player? And what impact could this transfer have on the Serie A title race? These are questions that football fans across Europe will be eagerly discussing. So, what do you think? Is Kone worth the €50 million price tag? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a debate!