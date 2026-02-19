Inter Miami Sign David Ayala from Portland Timbers | MLS Transfer News (2026)

A New Chapter for David Ayala: Inter Miami's Acquisition

In a move that has sparked excitement and curiosity, Inter Miami CF has acquired the talented midfielder David Ayala from the Portland Timbers. This trade, announced on Friday, has set tongues wagging and raised some intriguing questions.

The Deal and Its Impact

For the acquisition of the 23-year-old Argentine, Inter Miami is set to pay a guaranteed sum of $2 million to the Timbers. An additional $150,000 could be on the cards if Ayala meets certain performance targets, and Portland will also retain a percentage of any future sale.

Ayala's arrival in Miami fills a crucial U22 Initiative roster slot and extends his contract through the 2026 MLS season. This move not only strengthens Inter Miami's midfield but also provides Ayala with an opportunity to be closer to his family as he navigates the next phase of his career.

A Warm Farewell and a Promising Future

Timbers' General Manager, Ned Grabavoy, expressed gratitude for Ayala's contributions, saying, "We wish David all the best as he embarks on this new journey." This trade allows Portland to reinvest and reinforce their roster, a strategy they are committed to for the long term.

Since joining the Timbers from his boyhood club, Estudiantes de La Plata, Ayala has made 98 appearances across all competitions, contributing 4 goals and 2 assists. His presence will bolster a midfield already led by the FIFA World Cup-winning Argentine, Rodrigo De Paul.

The Road Ahead for Inter Miami

Inter Miami's 2026 season kicks off with a bang as they visit LAFC on February 21st (9:30 pm ET). The real excitement, however, builds towards April 4th when they open their brand-new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, against Austin FC (7:30 pm ET).

And Here's the Controversial Bit...

With the retirement of legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets following Inter Miami's MLS Cup 2025 triumph, some fans might question the club's strategy. Is Ayala the right fit to fill the void left by Busquets? Or is this a strategic move to build a younger, more dynamic midfield? What do you think, sports fans? Let's discuss in the comments!