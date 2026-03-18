Intel vs Apple: New Intel Chips Outperform M5 in Multi-Core Tests, But for How Long? (2026)

Get ready for a tech showdown! The latest Intel chips have taken the lead in multi-core performance, but it's a fleeting victory.

Two laptops, the MSI Prestige 14 Flip and Lenovo IdeaPad, equipped with Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 chips, have outperformed the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip in benchmark tests. The Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, in particular, dominated the Cinebench multi-core test with a score of 1285, leaving the M5's 922 in the dust. But here's where it gets controversial: this triumph may only last a couple of days.

While Intel's latest offering shines in multi-core tasks, it falls short when compared to Apple's M4 Pro. And if you thought that was impressive, wait till you hear about the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These bad boys are expected to blow Intel's chips out of the water, potentially as early as this Wednesday.

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The M5 Max, in particular, is predicted to deliver mind-blowing Geekbench scores, based on the significant improvements we've seen in Apple's previous generations.

So, who do you think will reign supreme in the laptop performance battle? Intel's latest chips or Apple's upcoming M5 series? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this tech rivalry!