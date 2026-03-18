Intel vs Apple: New Intel Chips Outperform M5 in Multi-Core Tests, But for How Long? (2026)

Get ready for a tech showdown! The latest Intel chips have taken the lead in multi-core performance, but it's a fleeting victory.

Two laptops, the MSI Prestige 14 Flip and Lenovo IdeaPad, equipped with Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 chips, have outperformed the MacBook Pro with the M5 chip in benchmark tests. The Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, in particular, dominated the Cinebench multi-core test with a score of 1285, leaving the M5's 922 in the dust. But here's where it gets controversial: this triumph may only last a couple of days.

See Also
Nintendo Debunks Walmart's Metroid Prime 2 and Pikmin 2 LeakGoogle Photos New AI "Me Meme" Feature! Meme Yourself!NexPhone: The Ultimate Multi-OS Phone - Android, Linux, and Windows in One DeviceGoogle Phone App Update: Material 3 Expressive Bottom Bar

While Intel's latest offering shines in multi-core tasks, it falls short when compared to Apple's M4 Pro. And if you thought that was impressive, wait till you hear about the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These bad boys are expected to blow Intel's chips out of the water, potentially as early as this Wednesday.

See Also
Google Clock Update: Swipe to Dismiss Alarms

The M5 Max, in particular, is predicted to deliver mind-blowing Geekbench scores, based on the significant improvements we've seen in Apple's previous generations.

So, who do you think will reign supreme in the laptop performance battle? Intel's latest chips or Apple's upcoming M5 series? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this tech rivalry!

Intel vs Apple: New Intel Chips Outperform M5 in Multi-Core Tests, But for How Long? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Indigenous Man Brutally Attacked by Security Guard at Winnipeg Dollarama
Unveiling Rooster Fighter: A Sneak Peek at Adult Swim's Anime Sensation
AFC Free Agency Rumors: A Deep Dive into the Latest News
Latest Posts
Australian Market Set to Fall: Oil Surges as Middle East Conflict Escalates | Live Updates
Trump's Inflation Claims vs. Iran Conflict: Will Gas Prices Spike Again? (2026 Update)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nicola Considine CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5621

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nicola Considine CPA

Birthday: 1993-02-26

Address: 3809 Clinton Inlet, East Aleisha, UT 46318-2392

Phone: +2681424145499

Job: Government Technician

Hobby: Calligraphy, Lego building, Worldbuilding, Shooting, Bird watching, Shopping, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Nicola Considine CPA, I am a determined, witty, powerful, brainy, open, smiling, proud person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.