Integrating Preoperative Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry and Inflammation for ESCC Patients (2026)

Integrating Preoperative Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry and Inflammatory Markers for Prognostic Risk Stratification in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Undergoing Neoadjuvant Therapy and Surgery

Introduction:

Esophageal cancer is a significant global health concern, with a high incidence and mortality rate. Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) is the predominant subtype in East Asia, particularly in China. Neoadjuvant therapy, including chemotherapy, chemoradiotherapy, or chemoimmunotherapy, followed by curative esophagectomy, is the standard of care for locally advanced ESCC. However, severe postoperative complications (SPCs) remain a significant challenge, impacting hospital stays, healthcare costs, and long-term survival.

Preserved Ratio Impaired Spirometry (PRISm):

PRISm, characterized by a forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) of less than 80% predicted with a preserved FEV1/FVC ratio (≥ 0.7), is a distinct spirometric pattern. It affects 7-13% of the general population and is associated with systemic inflammation, cardiometabolic comorbidities, and increased mortality. Despite its relevance, the prognostic value of PRISm in thoracic malignancies, including ESCC, is not well-established.

Systemic Inflammation and Hematologic Indices:

Systemic inflammation plays a crucial role in surgical recovery and cancer progression. Inflammation-based hematologic indices, such as the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR), lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), systemic immune-inflammation index (SII), and systemic inflammation response index (SIRI), have emerged as cost-effective markers of immune imbalance and tumor-promoting inflammation. These indices have demonstrated prognostic utility across various solid tumors, including ESCC.

Combined Predictive Value:

Limited data exist regarding the combined predictive value of preoperative PRISm and systemic inflammatory markers in ESCC patients. This study aims to evaluate the impact of preoperative PRISm and inflammatory biomarkers on short-term and long-term outcomes in ESCC patients undergoing neoadjuvant therapy followed by curative esophagectomy.

Methodology:

The study included patients with histologically confirmed ESCC who underwent neoadjuvant therapy and curative esophagectomy at Fujian Medical University Union Hospital. Inclusion criteria included age between 18 and 75 years, histologically confirmed ESCC, clinical stage II-IVA, and Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group (ECOG) performance status 0-2. Exclusion criteria were concurrent malignancies, mixed histological tumor types, and other respiratory diseases affecting lung function.

Preoperative Examination:

Pulmonary function tests were performed within 7 days before surgery, recording various parameters. Hematological analyses were completed within 1 week preoperatively, including neutrophil, monocyte, lymphocyte, and platelet counts. Inflammatory indices were calculated using specific formulas.

Treatment Plan:

Patients received neoadjuvant therapy with chemotherapy, chemoimmunotherapy, or chemoradiotherapy. Curative esophagectomy was performed 4-6 weeks after therapy completion using minimally invasive or robotic-assisted techniques.

Follow-Up and Statistical Analysis:

Short-term outcomes were defined as SPCs according to Clavien-Dindo grade ≥III. Long-term outcomes were assessed through follow-up investigations, including hematological tests, imaging, endoscopy, and PET/CT. Survival outcomes were analyzed using Kaplan-Meier curves and Cox proportional hazards models.

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Results:

The study included 224 patients with histologically confirmed ESCC. 58 patients (25.9%) had PRISm, while 166 (74.1%) had normal pulmonary function. Baseline characteristics were compared between the PRISm and normal groups, showing no significant differences. However, the PRISm group had significantly lower mean FEV1, FVC, FEF50, and FEF75 values. The incidence of severe postoperative complications was significantly higher in the PRISm group.

Hematological Indices and ROC Curve Analysis:

ROC curve analysis assessed the prognostic value of preoperative hematological inflammatory markers for overall survival (OS). All five markers showed limited discriminative ability for OS, with AUCs below 0.6. Optimal cut-off values were determined using the Youden index.

PRISm and SPCs:

Patients with preoperative PRISm had a significantly higher SPC rate compared to those with normal spirometry. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression identified PRISm and SIRI as independent predictors of SPCs.

Long-Term Survival Impact:

Kaplan-Meier survival analysis revealed a significant difference in long-term outcomes between the PRISm and normal spirometry groups. PRISm was associated with worse OS and RFS, consistent with prior studies.

Nomograms for Prognosis:

Nomograms were constructed to predict SPCs and survival outcomes. These models outperformed TNM staging and showed strong discrimination and calibration. Decision curve analysis confirmed their clinical utility.

Discussion:

This study highlights the clinical significance of PRISm and systemic inflammatory markers in ESCC patients. PRISm independently predicted SPCs and worse survival, while SIRI and LMR also held prognostic value. The nomograms developed in this study offer practical tools for individualized risk stratification and treatment planning.

Conclusion:

Preoperative PRISm and systemic inflammatory markers play a crucial role in predicting SPCs and long-term outcomes in ESCC patients. The proposed nomograms provide valuable insights for personalized risk assessment and perioperative decision-making.