Inspiring Career Change: From Library Work to Palaeontology at 62 (2026)

Craig Munns' journey is a testament to the power of embracing change and pursuing one's passions at any age. At 62, he embarked on a new career as a paleontologist, despite lacking a degree and having a diverse professional background. His story highlights the importance of adaptability and the endless possibilities that can arise from taking a leap of faith.

What makes Munns' story particularly inspiring is his passion for the "flexibility of life." His fascination with invertebrates, such as worms, insects, and lobsters, showcases his unique perspective and curiosity. By studying biostratigraphy, he delves into the biology found at each strata, examining the progress of specimens and species through time. This approach allows him to explore the adaptability and resilience of life forms, which he finds captivating.

Munns' professional journey has been a series of transitions. From his early days as an electronics technician to his career in computer engineering, tech support, sales, and teaching, he has consistently sought new experiences. At 40, he took a bold step by starting his own computer sales consulting business, which he later sold to pursue a different path. His decision to enroll in a part-time degree program at 62 was a natural progression, driven by his desire for personal growth and a sense of adventure.

The library job played a pivotal role in his life. It exposed him to a diverse range of people and experiences, fostering a deeper understanding of the public and his ability to help others. Engaging in activities like Giggle and Wiggle rhyme-time sessions with kids and assisting non-English speakers with translation services demonstrated his adaptability and commitment to learning.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including the loss of his parents, the impact of COVID-19, and a bike accident that broke his arms, Munns persevered. He completed his biostratigraphy paper during this turbulent period, showcasing his resilience and determination. His ability to adapt to changing circumstances is a valuable skill, one that has allowed him to thrive in his new career.

Looking ahead, Munns expresses his desire to delve deeper into evolutionary paleontology. He challenges the notion of retirement, believing it to be a cultural expectation rather than a necessity. His passion for understanding the changes in all things drives him to continue exploring and contributing to the field of paleontology. As he reflects on his journey, Munns serves as an inspiration to individuals of all ages who seek to pursue their passions and embrace the unknown.