Inside the World's Best Hotel: Rosewood Hong Kong Review & Tour (2026)

Step into the opulent world of the Rosewood Hong Kong, recently crowned the world's best hotel. This luxurious haven, nestled in the heart of Hong Kong, boasts an unparalleled blend of exquisite design, top-notch amenities, and culinary excellence. Prepare to be captivated by its grandeur and unique charm, as we delve into the reasons why this hotel is a cut above the rest. But here's where it gets controversial... Is the hype truly justified? Let's explore and find out.

The Design That Will Leave You Speechless

Before my stay, I was intrigued by the Rosewood Hong Kong's interior design, but the pictures on the website didn't quite do it justice. It was only upon stepping into the hotel that I realized the true magnitude of its beauty. The design, a masterpiece by New York-based Tony Chi, is a fusion of elegance and quirkiness, with an attention to detail that is simply breathtaking. From the luxurious wallpaper in the toilets, sourced from Loro Piana, to the functional yet stunning shower design, every element tells a story of opulence and creativity.

A Spa, Gym, and Pool Like No Other

As a fitness enthusiast, I was thrilled to discover the Rosewood Hong Kong's world-class amenities. The hotel boasts an expansive gym with modern equipment and stunning views of Victoria Harbour, making every workout feel like a treat. The infinity-edge pool, overlooking the harbor, is a sight to behold, offering a refreshing escape from the bustling city. And let's not forget the spa, which feels like a secluded resort within the hotel, providing a tranquil retreat for ultimate relaxation.

A Culinary Journey Like No Other

Hong Kong is renowned for its culinary delights, and the Rosewood Hong Kong takes this to a whole new level. With two Michelin-starred restaurants, The Legacy House and CHAAT, offering exceptional dining experiences, you'll be spoilt for choice. The Legacy House, a Chinese restaurant, and CHAAT, an Indian restaurant, are not just places to eat but culinary destinations that will leave a lasting impression. And the best part? The prices are surprisingly reasonable compared to other luxury dining experiences.

The Manor Club: A Lounge Like No Other

Before my stay, I was told that the Manor Club was a must-visit. And I couldn't agree more. This exclusive club lounge, open to Manor Club room guests and suite holders, is a sanctuary of luxury and comfort. With breathtaking views from the 40th floor, top-notch food presentations, and impeccable service, it's a place where you can truly unwind and indulge. The people-watching alone is worth the visit, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of the city's elite.

Is the Hype Justified?

While the Rosewood Hong Kong is undoubtedly impressive, it's not without its challenges. The hotel's grandeur and popularity can make the experience feel impersonal at times, especially in the lobby, which is bustling with foot traffic. Managing expectations for service can also be tricky, as the hotel's reputation as 'the world's best' may set the bar too high for some. However, the Manor Club offers a solution, providing a more intimate and personalized experience.

Bottom Line

The Rosewood Hong Kong is a hotel that truly lives up to its reputation. From its awe-inspiring design to its world-class amenities and culinary delights, it offers an unparalleled experience. While it may not be perfect for everyone, the hotel's unique charm and attention to detail make it a must-visit for luxury travelers. So, is the hype justified? Absolutely. But remember, the real magic lies in experiencing it for yourself.