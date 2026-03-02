The former Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, with plans to develop almost 1,000 homes. Despite the project's significant scale, the Land Development Agency (LDA) is determined to move forward, with the chief executive stating that work will commence next month, even if a judicial review is launched. This bold move comes after a two-year delay and a €30 million cost increase due to an individual objector's legal challenge in May 2023. The LDA's resilience in the face of potential setbacks highlights their commitment to bringing this ambitious housing development to life, offering a glimpse into the future of Dundrum's urban landscape.
Inside the Transformation: 934 Homes Coming to Dublin's Former Central Mental Hospital Site (2026)
References
- https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/were-ready-to-go-inside-the-old-central-mental-hospital-site-set-to-become-almost-1000-homes/a841176034.html
Top Articles
Historic Brady Street Building for Sale - Redevelopment Opportunity!
Disneyland's 900 Million Milestone: A Look Back at Its Iconic History
Avengers: Doomsday - Will Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel & Monica Rambeau Return? Director Reveals!
Latest Posts
Yankees Get Ryan Weathers from Marlins for 4 Prospects
Carranballac Cricket Club: A Community's Heartache After Devastating Fires
Recommended Articles
- Are Muni ETFs tax-exempt?
- Randa Abdel-Fattah's Uncensored Speech at Adelaide Writers' Week Alternative Event
- Every Number One Hit from 1971: A Musical Journey Through the Year
- How The Mamas & The Papas Found Their Sound: From New York to California Dreamin'
- Pistons 106-92 Magic (Mar 1, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Markets React: A Deep Dive into the Impact of US-Iran Tensions
- Oliver 'Power' Grant: Wu-Tang's Hidden Architect | Cause of Death Revealed
- Breaking News: Lomax's Legal Battle Takes a Twist! Will He Play for the Storm?
- Lenovo Unveils AI Robot Arm with Puppy Eyes & Smart Desk Companion at MWC 2025!
- NASA Rocket Launch Visible in Philly Area Sunday Night - Don't Miss It!
- USC's Chad Baker-Mazara Exit Shocks Trojans: What It Means for USC Basketball 2026
- GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs: Who Pays in the U.S. Health System?
- Tragic Loss: Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Dominiq Ponder's Life Cut Short at 23
- NHL Trade Deadline: Bruins' Top Targets - Right-Shot D & Top-6 Forward
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- Oliver 'Power' Grant: Wu-Tang Co-Founder's Death, Pancreatic Cancer Details & Legacy
- Human Brain Cells vs. Doom: An Epic Battle on a Microchip
- Markets React: A Deep Dive into the Impact of US-Iran Tensions
- NASA Rocket Launch: Philly Area Residents Can See It Sunday Night
- Eduarniel Nunez Optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas: 2026 Season Outlook
- Tragic Avalanche in Kootenay Pass: Two Snowmobilers Triggered a Persistent Slab
- Total Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon Visible in North America, Australia, and New Zealand
- Pistons 106-92 Magic (Mar 1, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- California Horse Racing Board Rejects Northern California Race Dates: What It Means
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- NRL Vegas 2026: How Clubs Are Avoiding Hangovers to Chase Finals Glory!
- Muesli vs Chocolate Cereal: Are Expensive Options Really Healthier?
- Total Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon Visible in North America, Australia, and New Zealand
- Red Carpet Fashion at the 2026 Actor Awards: A Stylish Recap
- Bitcoin Price Crash: Middle East Conflict's Impact on BTC Value
- Brutal Cold Alert: Wind Chills Plunge to -30 in GTHA
- NASA Rocket Launch Visible in Philly Area Sunday Night - Don't Miss It!
- Randa Abdel-Fattah's Uncensored Speech at Adelaide Writers' Week Alternative Event
- GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs: Who Pays in the U.S. Health System?
- 10 Deadliest Animals of the Amazon Rainforest
- How Israeli Intelligence and the US Led to the Assassination of Ali Khamenei
- Raiders 2026 Coaching Staff: Meet Klint Kubiak's Team
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- NASA Rocket Launch Visible in Philly Area Sunday Night - Don't Miss It!
- Colorado Buffaloes QB Dominiq Ponder Tragically Dies at 23 | Football World Mourns
- Lane Closures on M-14 and I-96: What You Need to Know
- NHL Trade Deadline: Bruins' Top Targets - Right-Shot D & Top-6 Forward
- NASA Rocket Launch Visible in Philly Tonight! | How to Watch & What to Expect
- The Unsung Hero: John Konchar's Impact on the Utah Jazz
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Top Trends & Celebrity Styles
- Arturs Silovs Shuts Out Golden Knights | Penguins 5-0 Vegas | NHL Highlights
- Last-Minute Twist in Zac Lomax's NRL Transfer Saga: What's Next?
- Find Your Family Doctor in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Holistic Care for Your Health Journey
- GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs: Who Pays in the U.S. Health System?
- Petrol Prices in 2026: Will Middle East Tensions Push Fuel Costs Higher?
- Every Number One Hit from 1971: A Musical Journey Through the Year
- Breaking News: Lomax's Legal Battle Takes a Twist! Will He Play for the Storm?
- Jupiter's Icy Moons: Born with the Ingredients for Life? | New Research Explained
- Eduarniel Nunez Optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas: 2026 Season Outlook
- Rare Bone Infection After Brain Surgery in Kids: 20-Year Study Reveals Life-Saving Treatment
- 10 Iconic TV Shows That Shaped Modern Television
- Tragic Avalanche in Kootenay Pass: Two Snowmobilers Triggered a Persistent Slab
- NHL Trade: Wild Acquire Roman Schmidt for Boris Katchouk | Former Tampa Bay Prospects on the Move
- Fijian Drua's Resilient Comeback: Overcoming Adversity and Proving Doubters Wrong
- Dollar Strengthens as Iran War Spikes Energy Prices | Currency Market Update
- 7 Unique Towns in Oregon: A Guide to the Quirkiest Places
- Red Carpet Fashion at the 2026 Actor Awards: A Stylish Recap
- China's Ghost Town: A Low-Cost Lifestyle in a Semi-Abandoned Housing Complex
- Transform Your Sounds: Dawesome LOVE 2 Granular Plugin Demo & Review
- Tragic Avalanche in Kootenay Pass: Two Snowmobilers Triggered a Persistent Slab
- Find Your Family Doctor in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Holistic Care for Your Health Journey
- Class President's Two-Turn Tradition Win in the Rebel Stakes
- Uncovering the Link: How Zinc Deficiency Impacts Heart Health
- Human Brain Cells vs. Doom: An Epic Battle on a Microchip
- Find Your Family Doctor in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Holistic Care for Your Health Journey
- NHL Trade: Wild Acquire Roman Schmidt for Boris Katchouk | Former Tampa Bay Prospects on the Move
- Warriors' Playoff Hopes Hinge on Steph Curry: A Deep Dive into Their Supporting Cast
- Find Your Family Doctor in Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Holistic Care for Your Health Journey
- Human Brain Cells vs. Doom: An Epic Battle on a Microchip
- 10 Deadliest Animals of the Amazon Rainforest
- David Benavidez's Next Fight: Can He Secure His Dream Opponent, Canelo Alvarez?
- Antiques Roadshow Guest Amazed by Family Portrait's Value and Historical Significance
- David Benavidez's Next Move: Chasing Canelo Alvarez or Focusing on Gilberto Ramirez?
- Can Your Dog's Gut Bacteria Predict Cancer Survival? | New Study
- NASA Rocket Launch Visible in Philly Area Sunday Night - Don't Miss It!
- Human Brain Cells vs. Doom: An Epic Battle on a Microchip
- Randa Abdel-Fattah's Uncensored Speech at Adelaide Writers' Week Alternative Event
- Markets React: A Deep Dive into the Impact of US-Iran Tensions
- Hotel Condemnation: Windsor Locks' Bradley Inn Loses Power, Heat, and Hot Water
- Pacers' 19 Turnovers Doom Offense in 125-106 Loss to Grizzlies | NBA Highlights & Analysis
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- Can Your Dog's Gut Bacteria Predict Cancer Survival? | New Study
- Petrol Prices to Surge 30c/Litre? Middle East Tensions Impact Australia's Fuel Costs
- Breaking News: Lomax's Legal Battle Takes a Twist! Will He Play for the Storm?
- Total Lunar Eclipse: Blood Moon Visible in North America, Australia, and New Zealand
- Shane Lowry's Shocking Collapse: From Favorite to Failure in 2 Holes
- Breaking News: Lomax's Legal Battle Takes a Twist! Will He Play for the Storm?
- Randa Abdel-Fattah's Uncensored Speech at Adelaide Writers' Week Alternative Event
- Should the Patriots Draft a Wide Receiver in Round 1? Insider's Take on Chris Brazzell
- 10 Deadliest Animals of the Amazon Rainforest
- Dollar Strengthens as Iran War Spikes Energy Prices | Currency Market Update
- UFC White House Card: Will Conor McGregor Headline? Volkanovski Weighs In
- David Montgomery Claps Back at ESPN's Trade Rumors! Lions RB Sets the Record Straight
- The Extraordinary Career Path of Anthropic's CFO: From Harvard to AI Leadership
Article information
Author: Lidia Grady
Last Updated:
Views: 5664
Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Lidia Grady
Birthday: 1992-01-22
Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485
Phone: +29914464387516
Job: Customer Engineer
Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting
Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.