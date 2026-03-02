Inside the Transformation: 934 Homes Coming to Dublin's Former Central Mental Hospital Site (2026)

The former Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, with plans to develop almost 1,000 homes. Despite the project's significant scale, the Land Development Agency (LDA) is determined to move forward, with the chief executive stating that work will commence next month, even if a judicial review is launched. This bold move comes after a two-year delay and a €30 million cost increase due to an individual objector's legal challenge in May 2023. The LDA's resilience in the face of potential setbacks highlights their commitment to bringing this ambitious housing development to life, offering a glimpse into the future of Dundrum's urban landscape.