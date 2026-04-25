Inside the Mets’ record Citi Field Revenue: Soto Salary, Attendance Surges, and MLB Economics (2026)

Mets' Citi Field Revenue Soars to Record $311M with Juan Soto's Arrival

The New York Mets had a stellar June, boasting the best record in baseball. However, their second-half slump prevented them from making the 2025 postseason. Despite this, the Mets' financial success is undeniable, thanks to the signing of free agent Juan Soto to the most lucrative deal in MLB history, worth a staggering $765 million over 15 years.

See Also
Lakers Front Office Shakeup: Learning from the Dodgers' SuccessChicago Cubs' Edward Cabrera Shines in Cactus League DebutThe Pittsburgh Pirates' 2026 Season: Awakening a Sleeping Giant?Blue Jays-Twins Trade Rumors: Jose Berrios to the Rescue for Minnesota?

According to a recent disclosure, Queens Ballpark Company, the Mets' home base, generated a record-breaking revenue of $311.4 million in 2025. This marks a significant increase from the previous year's $260.8 million and the year before that at $237.8 million.

See Also
Charlie Condon: The Rockies' Top Prospect and His Journey to the Big Leagues

The surge in revenue can be attributed to a 250,000 increase in attendance, with 850,000 fans passing through the turnstiles last season. This boost in attendance had a positive impact on net ticket revenue, which reached $157.6 million, up from $136.7 million.

The rise in attendance also contributed to higher revenue from premium seating and concessions. Luxury suite and club premium revenue nearly doubled to $39.1 million, while concessions saw a substantial 55% increase, reaching $38.3 million.

Other revenue streams, such as parking ($16 million) and other sources ($7.7 million), also played a role in the overall financial success. However, it's important to note that the $311 million figure excludes revenue from the Mets' rights deal with SNY and MLB distributions for national media and sponsorship.

Despite the impressive revenue, the Mets faced a significant operating loss of $347 million, plus a $92 million luxury tax bill, resulting in a loss of over three times that of any other MLB club. This financial challenge is manageable for Mets owner Steve Cohen, who acquired the team for an MLB-record $2.42 billion in 2020 and earned an estimated $3.4 billion in 2025, according to Bloomberg's ranking of the highest-paid hedge fund managers.

Inside the Mets’ record Citi Field Revenue: Soto Salary, Attendance Surges, and MLB Economics (2026)

References

Top Articles
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in a Daring Bikini at 60! Her Secrets to Ageless Beauty Revealed
Wembanyama vs Jokic: Spurs vs Nuggets 4th Clash After 40-Point Showdown | NBA 2026 Highlights
Train Disruptions: Emergency Services Respond to Incident
Latest Posts
Charlotte Flair: Breaking Stereotypes and Dominating the Ring
Manchester United's Champions League Return: 3 Wins to Go! | Premier League 2026
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Prof. An Powlowski

Last Updated:

Views: 6686

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Prof. An Powlowski

Birthday: 1992-09-29

Address: Apt. 994 8891 Orval Hill, Brittnyburgh, AZ 41023-0398

Phone: +26417467956738

Job: District Marketing Strategist

Hobby: Embroidery, Bodybuilding, Motor sports, Amateur radio, Wood carving, Whittling, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Prof. An Powlowski, I am a charming, helpful, attractive, good, graceful, thoughtful, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.