Inside the Bank of England's Secret Gold Vaults: More Gold Than Fort Knox! (2026)

The Bank of England's gold vaults, hidden beneath the bustling streets of London, hold a treasure trove of history and intrigue. But here's where it gets controversial... While many know that London is the world's capital for physical gold trade, few realize the extent of its significance. With over 5,000 tonnes of gold, the Bank's vaults are a testament to the city's enduring importance in the global economy. And now, Sky News has gained exclusive access to this hidden city, revealing the secrets within.

The Central Line's dramatic twist and turn as it approaches Bank station is not just a design quirk. It's a strategic detour to navigate around the Bank of England's vaults, the single most intriguing and least visited place in central London. With 40% of the Bank's floor space underground, the vaults are the heart of this subterranean network, housing the largest gold storage facility in Europe. And the gold within is not just any gold; it's more than in Fort Knox, and only surpassed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The security measures to access these vaults are extreme. Phones, money, and cameras are left at the gate, and the precise path through the vault remains a closely guarded secret. But the sight of the gold is breathtaking. With 12 vaults, each holding thousands of gold bars, the scale of this store of wealth is immense. And the gold is not just a static collection; it's a dynamic market, with bars traded and moved around the world.

The 'Trump effect' saw a surge in gold prices as investors fretted about tariffs on precious metals. This led to a flurry of activity, with gold bars being moved from London to the US. Even in normal times, gold bars are transported on planes flying in and out of London Heathrow, a hidden aspect of the gold market. The Bank of England's vaults are not just a store of wealth; they are a hub of activity, with gold constantly being bought, sold, and traded.

But the vaults are not just a store for Britain; they are a global repository. Over 60 central banks around the world store their gold here, enabling them to trade it. And the gold is not just a static asset; it's a dynamic market, with bars traded and moved around the world. The vaults are a testament to the enduring importance of gold, a safe-haven asset against uncertainty in the state of the world.

However, the vaults are not immune to controversy. The Maduro regime's demand for the repatriation of its gold reserves, stored at the Bank, has placed the Bank of England in the middle of political events. And the recent spike in gold prices has underlined the importance of the asset, with London's role in the market coming under the spotlight. But despite these controversies, London remains the safest and most logical place to store gold, a fact that has been reinforced in recent years.