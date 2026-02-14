Inside France's Spy School: Training the Next Generation of Secret Agents (2026)

In the heart of France, a unique university program shrouded in secrecy trains the next generation of spies. But who are these students, and what makes this course so intriguing? Uncover the mysteries of Sciences Po Saint-Germain, where the line between academia and espionage blurs.

The Secret Campus:

Professor Xavier Crettiez, an expert in political radicalization, reveals a startling fact: he often doesn't know the true identities of his students. This isn't your typical university setting, as Prof. Crettiez trains future spies for France's intelligence agencies. The course, 'Diploma of Intelligence and Global Threats,' is a collaboration between Sciences Po and the French secret services, born from a government request after the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks.

A Campus of Disguise:

The campus, with its early 20th-century architecture and discreet atmosphere, is an ideal backdrop for a spy school. Here, young students in their 20s mingle with seasoned intelligence agents, creating a diverse learning environment. The course equips students to identify and counter threats, covering topics like organized crime, Islamic jihadism, and political violence.

Unveiling the Students:

Access to the class is tightly controlled, with the French security services vetting attendees. Among the students, I met 'Roger,' a middle-aged investment banker, who sought risk assessment skills for his work in West Africa. The class also includes current spies, like the six who kept to themselves during breaks, their roles undisclosed. Their presence adds an air of intrigue, as they see the course as a fast-track to promotions and fresh ideas.

A Diverse Spy Network:

Professor Crettiez highlights the growth of the French secret services, with around 20,000 agents. This includes the DGSE, akin to MI6 or CIA, and the DGSI, similar to MI5 or FBI. But the focus isn't solely on terrorism. Tracfin, an agency specializing in money laundering, combats mafia activity and corruption, particularly in southern France, fueled by illegal drug profits.

From Academia to Espionage:

The course boasts an impressive faculty, featuring a former DGSE official from Moscow, a French ambassador to Libya, and a Tracfin senior official. The private sector is also drawn to the diploma, with defense, aerospace, and luxury goods companies eager to hire graduates. Recent alumni have been recruited by Orange, Thales, and LVHM, reflecting the course's appeal and the growing need for cybersecurity and espionage expertise.

A Gender Shift in Espionage:

Interestingly, nearly half of the students are women, a recent trend according to lecturer Sebastien-Yves Laurent. He attributes this to women's desire to make the world a better place and their strong sense of patriotism. This shift in gender dynamics adds a compelling layer to the already fascinating world of espionage.

The Allure of Espionage:

The course attracts applicants, but French citizenship is non-negotiable. Prof. Crettiez remains vigilant, dismissing applications from attractive Israeli and Russian women with impressive resumes, suspecting potential espionage. The program's allure is undeniable, but it's a far cry from the James Bond fantasy, as most intelligence jobs are desk-bound, according to Prof. Crettiez.

But here's where it gets controversial: is the world of espionage truly as glamorous as it's portrayed in popular culture? Are the risks worth the rewards? And how does one balance patriotism with the ethical dilemmas inherent in the spy trade? The world of intelligence, it seems, is full of secrets waiting to be uncovered.