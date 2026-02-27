Inside Charlie Watts’ Devon Mansion: Halsdon House Tour & History (2026)

Prepare to be amazed as we dive into the captivating story of a legendary Rolling Stones musician's Devon mansion, now up for grabs!

Nestled in the picturesque North Devon countryside, the former residence of Charlie Watts, the iconic drummer of the Rolling Stones, is a sight to behold. With a price tag of £2.75 million, this Grade II listed property is not just a home but a piece of rock 'n' roll history.

Halsdon House, located near Dolton, boasts an impressive 8,500 square feet of living space, including a main residence and several charming outbuildings, one of which was once a stable.

Charlie Watts, who passed away from cancer in 2021 at the age of 80, was a member of the legendary rock group since 1963. Despite the band's notorious reputation for a fast-paced lifestyle, Watts was known for his calm demeanor, a refreshing contrast to his energetic bandmates. For nearly four decades, Halsdon House served as his sanctuary, a place to retreat from the demands of being a world-famous musician.

Watts and his beloved wife, Shirley, purchased the property in 1983, and together they called it home for almost four decades. Shirley, who ran the onsite Halsdon Arabians stud farm, passed away in December 2022, leaving behind a legacy of her own. The couple's marriage, which lasted an impressive 57 years, is a testament to their enduring love story.

According to the Rightmove listing, Halsdon House is a true gem, combining architectural grandeur with a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Set amidst lush private grounds, the property offers a principal house of elegant proportions, a self-contained annexe, and an array of impressive outbuildings, including stables, workshops, and traditional barns.

"Approached via a long, sweeping drive and nestled within mature parkland, Halsdon House is the perfect blend of privacy and accessibility," the listing describes. "It's a traditional Devon country house with period features galore, including sash windows, high ceilings, decorative plasterwork, and elegant fireplaces."

The accommodation, spanning over 8,500 square feet across three floors, provides a spacious and versatile living experience.

And here's where it gets even more intriguing: the sale includes the stables and equestrian facilities once operated by Mrs. Watts herself. In her will, Shirley left a substantial amount of money to two members of her staff, a heartwarming gesture that speaks volumes about her generosity.

According to Country Life, it is Charlie and Shirley's daughter, Seraphina Watts, who has put Halsdon House up for sale.

"In all, Halsdon House extends to approximately 55 acres, offering a unique blend of beauty, privacy, and practicality," the Rightmove listing concludes.

