Inside Cadillac's Historic F1 Debut: A £1.2bn Journey (2026)

The F1 landscape is about to welcome a new player: Cadillac, an American automotive powerhouse, is set to make its debut in the 2026 season. But it's not just about the car; it's about the £1.2 billion question. How will this newcomer fare in a sport dominated by established teams and their deep-pocketed sponsors? This is a story of ambition, innovation, and the challenges of breaking into a highly competitive industry.

The Emotional Journey to F1

Cadillac's journey to F1 has been an emotional rollercoaster. Pat Symonds, the executive engineering consultant, admits, "I’m not an emotional person, but it was a very emotional moment." The complexity of building a new team is ten times that of building a new car. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Cadillac team.

A New Team, A New Challenge

The rejection of Andretti's entry in 2024 was a setback, but Cadillac's determination to build their own engine by the end of the decade kept the wheels in motion. Symonds highlights the importance of having an American OEM involved directly from 2029, which is excellent for the sport's growth in the US and globally.

Building a Team from Scratch

In the last 12 months, Cadillac has recruited 520 people across engineering, marketing, and logistics, whittled down from an astonishing 143,265 applications. They've been present at test events, receiving compliments from other teams, and have been rehearsing races in real-time, using American simulators and the operations room in the UK.

Drivers and Expectations

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, with 16 race victories between them, are under no illusions about the expectations this year. Symonds acknowledges that they may be running at the back of the field, but it's a realistic goal given their current position.

The Substitute Bench

Cadillac's substitute bench is intriguing. Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu, managed by Lowdon, is a reserve, while Colton Herta, an IndyCar race winner, has ditched his career stateside for a shot at the big time and will be a test driver. The 25-year-old has even dropped down to Formula Two and will make his debut in Melbourne.

Long-Term Sustainability

Cadillac is confident in their long-term sustainability as an authentic F1 project. They launched their 2026 car with a $20 million Super Bowl advert and have attracted two stalwart drivers with a decade of experience behind them. Unlike previous teams that went bust in the 2010s, F1's growth trajectory shows no signs of abating.

Financial Might

Symonds emphasizes that Cadillac is very well financed, stating, "This is the best-financed team I’ve ever worked at." With approximately £1.2 billion already spent, they are poised to make a significant impact in the sport.